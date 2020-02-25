Steven E. Widmer, 64, fell asleep in death Feb. 18, 2020 in Decatur.

DECATUR — Steven E. Widmer, 64, fell asleep in death Feb. 18, 2020 in Decatur. He was born in Kankakee on Dec. 30, 1955 to Lloyd and Joanne (Petree) Widmer. He is survived by his wife Theresa, six children, and three grandchildren: Joshua Widmer of Tucson, Arizona, and grandson Ethan; Ellen (Ivan) Hoyle of Fresno, California; Kyler (Veronica) Widmer of Garnavillo, Iowa, and granddaughters, Eloise & Emilya; Trenton Widmer of Peoria; Clayton Widmer of Nashville, Tennessee; and Thomas Cruz of Decatur, as well as three siblings, Lori (Dave) Sale, Deanna (Cliff) Smedstead and Joel (Lynne) Widmer. He was skilled in several occupations but pursued a career with Caterpillar in Peoria after completing an apprenticeship. He retired after 38 years of service.

Steven was, above all, a loving father, grandfather and husband. His friendships spanned decades and his humility, gentle nature and generous spirit generated intense love from those who knew him well. Steven was very quick to notice ones in need of help, whether it was a friend, acquaintance or stranger — so many have benefited from his love of what was right. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and over many years, took Bible principles to heart and applied them to every facet of his life. He will be tremendously missed.

