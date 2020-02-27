When reading
or studying
the Scripture,
it is vital to notice repetition.
God is a fan of using
repetition in His teaching,
especially when He is
trying to make a point.
In 1 Corinthians 1:18-27,
God uses the words “foolish”
or “foolishness” six
times in the ten verses. God
is trying to make a point.
The first two uses of the
word “foolishness” talk
about people’s opinions of
preaching and the power of
salvation.
I have known a lot of good
people who have no desire
to listen to a sermon. I know
of churches that will have
services lasting nearly two
hours, but the sermon is
only ten minutes long. It is
like the thought is, “Yeah, it
is a church, so we know we
should have a sermon, but
let’s give it the least amount
of time possible. We want
to be entertained by other
things and not have to have
a preacher droning on and
on.”
So, what does the Bible
say about the foolishness of
preaching?
1 Corinthians 1:18, “For
the preaching of the cross is
to them that perish foolishness;
but unto us which
are saved it is the power of
God.”
We can see this today.
Many people think preaching
is foolish. They will say
things like, “I don’t like a
preacher telling me what to
do and not do.”
“Whatever that preacher
says is his opinion, and
that’s fine, but I have my
own beliefs.”
Well, God seems to take
the pulpit much more
seriously. Notice the word
“perish” in the verse above.
I cannot help but think of
Noah. Everyone knows the
story of Noah and the ark,
all the animals and things.
However, few remember
that Noah was “a preacher
of righteousness” (2 Peter
2:5). Those that rejected
Noah’s message perished in
the floodwaters.
The passage in 1
Corinthians goes on to
explain that worldly
wisdom does not know
God. 1 Corinthians 1:21,
“For after that in the
wisdom of God the world
by wisdom knew not God, it
pleased God by the foolishness
of preaching to save
them that believe.”
Take note that salvation
comes to those that
have faith (“believe”), but
those that do not believe
the preaching of the cross
“perish” (from verse 18) and
from this verse do not know
God. Those are harsh words
considering they come from
God Himself. Preaching and
its role in salvation occur
throughout the Scripture;
it is God’s plan for things,
as seen in Romans 10:17,
“So then faith cometh by
hearing, and hearing by the
word of God.”
Preaching does not have
to come from a stage.
Noah never had a pulpit;
he preached while doing a
lot of woodworking. Paul
preached in synagogues
and churches, but also by
the riverside and countless
other places. Jesus’ most
famous sermon came from
the top of a hill overlooking
the Sea of Galilee. Preaching
can happen across the
kitchen table or the backyard
fence, a street corner,
in the living room, inside
the car, or any number of
other places. The preaching
of the gospel can happen
anyplace.
The world sees God
and wisdom on opposite
ends of the spectrum. If
the American educational
system thought God had
anything to do with intelligence
or knowledge, then
the Bible and prayer would
not have been removed
from schools.
In our colleges and
universities, Jewish and
Christian speakers are
booed off stage, or have
their speeches canceled
because of the fuss caused
by the expected conservative
or Christian message.
These situations would not
be the case if the University
or the students thought
that learning something
about God, or a godly principle
would increase their
wisdom.
There are five, yes five,
Bible passages that explain
that the fear (respect) of
the Lord is the beginning
of wisdom, knowledge,
and instruction (Job 28:28;
Psalm 111:10; Proverbs 1:7;
Proverbs 9:10; Proverbs
15:33).
To show how far we
have run away from God,
seven of the eight Ivy
League schools started
as Seminaries - training
preachers. Cornell is the
only exception.
I will leave you with three
verses we have already seen,
but thought of together
makes a point.
1 Corinthians 1:21, “For
after that in the wisdom of
God the world by wisdom
knew not God, it pleased
God by the foolishness of
preaching to save them that
believe.”
Romans 10:17, “So then
faith cometh by hearing,
and hearing by the word of
God.”
Job 28:28, “And unto man
he said, Behold, the fear of
the Lord, that is wisdom;
and to depart from
evil is understanding.”
Preacher Johnson is pastor
of Countryside Baptist
Church in northern Parke
County, Indiana. Webpage:
www.preacherspoint.
wordprss.com; email:
preacherspoint@gmail.com;
address: 410 S. Jefferson
St. Rockville IN 47872; all
Bible references KJV.