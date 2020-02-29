Are you one who believes in signs? Not the conventional signs of which you may be thinking (stop, yield, caution, etc.), rather those that are typically theological in nature.

I am.

Nick often sends me signs; generally rainbows or coins.

However, he still has a sense of humor.

Usually, I will receive an unexpected penny or nickel, but one day prior to going into a store I said, “You could leave me a little more than change, Nicholas.”

When I returned, there was a one dollar bill on my dash.

True story.

Like many others, though, on more than one occasion I’ve asked, sometimes pleaded with God for a sign regarding a situation I’m worried about, need guidance on or am just generally seeking some sort of direction.

To my dismay, nothing happens.

Or, does it?

There is a parable about a faithful Christian man.

Called, ‘God will save me’, it tells the tale of a terrible storm approaching.

Local officials sent out an emergency warning.

Riverbanks would soon overflow and flood homes.

Everyone was ordered to evacuate right away.

But, the guy says, “I will trust in God and if I am in danger, then God will send a divine miracle to save me.”

Neighbors came and tried to convince him to leave with them, but he declined, “I have faith that God will save me.”

The man stood watching the water rise up the steps.

A man in a canoe paddled by, called to him saying, “Hurry and come into my canoe, the waters are rising quickly!”

Again, the man said, “No thanks. God will save me.”

The floodwaters rose higher and higher flooding his living room forcing him to the second floor.

A police motorboat came by.

Seeing him at the window, the officers said, “We will come up and rescue you!”

And, again, the man refused, “Use your time to save someone else! I have faith God will save me!”

When the water got so high he had to climb to his rooftop a helicopter spotted him.

A rescue officer came down and pleaded with him to accept help.

The man still refused, “No thank you! God will save me!”

It wasn’t long before the house broke under the weight of the water and the man was swept away meeting his fate by drowning.

When he reached Heaven, he stood before God and asked, “I put all of my faith in You. Why didn’t You come and save me?”

God said, “Son, I sent you a warning. I sent you a car. I sent you a canoe. I sent you a motorboat. I sent you a helicopter. What were you looking for?”

I heard this for the first time not long ago.

It resonated quite deeply with me.

When discussing faith or lack thereof, I’ve had friends tell me they don’t believe in God because they’ve placed a glass full of water on a table and said, “If there is a God, push this glass of water over.”

God indeed works in mysterious ways, but I’m fairly confident He doesn’t do parlor tricks.

Signs we’ve been praying for aren’t always lit up like a neon sign.

For example, if I pray as to whether or not I should find another career, I’ve come to the conclusion someone isn’t going to call me up and offer something out of the blue.

It would be nice if that were to happen, but let’s face it, definitely not likely.

It’s up to me to take initiative, fine tune my resume and portfolio; proceed from there.

When I ask for a sign as to whether or not I need to change certain aspects of my life and I THINK I’m not getting a response, I’ve determined, after reading the above parable, (I believe hearing such a powerful piece for the first time was a sign for me, too), I’m actually receiving multiple signs.

I get maybe three to four hours, maximum, of sleep any given night. Saturday and Sunday I wake up headache free.

Monday through Friday, never fails, I wake up with a headache and such anxiety I have to down two bottles of water before I even walk out of my door.

My body makes too much insulin and stress only makes the issue worse—way worse.

I’m stressing about the stress I’m dealing with because I know my insulin is out-of-whack and my cortisol levels are off the charts.

I stress about stress I imagine is going to happen.

It’s a vicious circle, for sure.

Everyone has a fair amount of stress in their lives. Stress is part of life, but it shouldn’t occupy a good 80% of one’s day-to-day thought process.

My boss at WAAG/WGIL who was a fantastic guy, Ray Smith, always used to say, “It’s not work when you love what you do.”

Being in radio was never work for me. I loved it.

Going into print journalism wasn’t work for me for the first 24 years.

Now, though, it’s exhausting.

I’ve never been to a point where opening my work email is a process of me convincing myself A. I have to do it and B. Whatever is in there, it will be okay.

Truth is, I’ve ignored signs from God I didn’t want to acknowledge.

Late last year, contracting pneumonia for the first time in my life was a sign I need to focus more on myself and taking care of myself.

I’m not one to put myself first. I like to take care of the people who mean something to me.

It’s not a burden or something that makes me special. It’s just who I am.

I’m extremely empathetic.

I wouldn’t purposely hurt someone so it’s difficult for me to understand why others go around saying hurtful things for no other reason than to be mean.

Over the years I have developed a thicker skin. Not everyone likes me for one reason or another and I get that.

There’s always going to be criticism regardless what we print.

I’m weary of the vitriol and, at times, comments about me personally.

Take me to task for my writing, for mistakes I make as an editor-all fair game-but me, personally?

Nope.

Unless you’re one of a handful of my tight, close friends, the general public or even casual acquaintances don’t know jack about me.

At 46, I’m most likely not going to make it to 92. I’m more than halfway through my life.

Various points throughout my career I’ve been able to ask myself, “What’s the point?” and answer the question thoroughly.

Lately, I cannot.

I don’t believe God is going to drop a miracle in my lap.

I do believe He will lead me in the right direction and give me the tools to follow my heart and conscience.

Signs from Him are everywhere.

We just need to pay attention.