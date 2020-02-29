Forty-one members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently traveled to Monmouth to compete in tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline events.

The athletes competed against other tumblers of the same age and skill level from 16 other gyms, coming home with 25-first place, 19- second place, and 17-third place trophies.

Monmouth meet results:

TUMBLING (FLOOR)

Sub-beginner

First Place: Charlotte Wiley

Second Place: Charlee Derenzy, Havenley Eskridge

Third Place: Claire Lee

Sixth Place: Aniston McMaster

Eighth Place: Shelby Holder

Beginner

First Place: Hadley Eskridge

Second Place: Bailey Deushane

Third Place: Selena Helms

Fourth Place: Kenzie MacVean

Sixth Place: Matthew Kruzan

Ninth Place: Ainsley Porter

Sub-Novice

First Place: Elliott Black

Third Place: Olivia Duncan, Ra’Niya Taylor

Fourth Place: Ellie Duley

Fifth Place: Mayci Richardson

Sixth Place: Ava Essex, Kylee Rauch

Seventh Place: Ava Ashley, Gracie Duley, Morgyn Guppy

Intermediate

Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Kaelyn MacVean

Sub-Advanced

Third Place: Kinzie Ater

Seventh Place: Jenaya Moore

DOUBLE-MINI

Beginner

First Place: Aniston McMaster, Ainsley Porter, Marlee Mench, Presley Vermillion, Hadley Eskridge, Havenley Eskridge

Second Place: Ella Essex, Harlow Williams, Bailey Deushane

Third Place: Matthew Kruzan, Kenzie MacVean, Ra’Niya Taylor

Fourth Place: Mylee Dawson

Fifth Place: Peyton Douglas, Charlee Derenzy

Sixth Place: Selena Helms, Shelby Holder

Eighth Place: Eleanor Mendenhall

Novice

First Place: Olivia Duncan, Elliott Black, Ava Essex

Second Place: Cassidy Carr

Fourth Place: Ava Ashley, Ellie Duley, Gracie Duley

Fifth Place: Penelope Black, Isabella Haggard, Mayci Richardson

Sixth Place: Kylee Rauch

Intermediate

First Place: Carter MacVean, Kaelyn MacVean, Caden Mowen

Third Place: Juleahana Richardson, Alina Mowen

Fourth Place: Cadence Larkin

Fifth Place: Morgyn Guppy

Sub-Advanced

First Place: Kinzie Ater

Third Place: Mollie Cornell

TRAMPOLINE

Beginner

First Place: Claire Lee, Presley Vermillion, Hadley Eskridge

Second Place: Aniston McMaster, Matthew Kruzan, Ra’Niya Taylor, Havenley Eskridge

Third Place: Shelby Holder

Fourth Place: Charlotte Wiley

Fifth Place: Peyton Douglas

Sixth Place: Mylee Dawson, Charlee Derenzy, Ainsley Porter

Eighth Place: Selena Helms, Eleanor Mendenhall, Bailey Deushane

Novice

First Place: Elliott Black, Kenzie MacVean

Second Place: Cassidy Carr, Cadence Larkin, Isabella Haggard

Third Place: Ellie Duley, Ava Essex, Kylee Rauch

Fourth Place: Ava Ashley, Penelope Black, Marlee Mench, Gracie Duley, Mayci Richardson

Sixth Place: Olivia Duncan, Harlow Williams

Seventh Place: Ella Essex

Intermediate

First Place: Carter MacVean, Kaelyn MacVean, Caden Mowen

Second Place: Jenaya Moore, Juleahana Richardson, Alina Mowen Third Place: Morgyn Guppy

Sub-Advanced

Third Place: Kinzie Ater

Fifth Place: Mollie Cornell