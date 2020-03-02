NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT — Judge Emily Sutton is the only candidate seeking election to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court vacancy to be recommended in a poll of area lawyers. The Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) conducted the advisory poll. It released the results on February 21, 2020. A candidate receives a “recommended” rating if 65 percent or more eligible respondents believe the candidate “meets acceptable requirements for the office.” Judge Sutton surpassed that threshold by a wide margin, with 80 percent of respondents answering that she does.

In addition to addressing the overall question, respondents to the poll gave their opinions with respect to specific qualifications for the judicial office. Judge Sutton scored particularly high in the following areas:

• 93.51% Integrity (Will the candidate adhere to the high standards of integrity and ethical conduct required of the office?)

• 93.42% Temperament (Will the candidate exercise appropriate temperament with courtesy, consideration, firmness, fairness, patience, and dignity?)

• 92.96% Court Management (Will the candidate attend to all professional responsibilities including the management of cases/clients, and complete work in a prompt and skillful manner?)

• 92.11% Sensitivity to Diversity and Bias (Will the candidate conduct self and deal with others appropriately to reduce or eliminate conduct or words which manifest bias based on race, gender, national origin, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation or socio-economic status against parties, witnesses, counsel or others?)

Attorneys who participate in the poll are to evaluate candidates only if they have sufficient knowledge of the candidate “to give a fair, informed opinion as to those qualifications.” The complete results of the ISBA’s advisory poll are available at the ISBA’s website: https://www.isba.org/sites/default/files/judicialevaluations/2020primary/9circuit.pdf.

In July 2019, the Supreme Court of Illinois appointed Judge Sutton to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul Mangieri. She was chosen for the appointment from among six attorneys in a merit-based selection process. To remain on the bench, Judge Sutton must be elected in November 2020 to the position that she has held since last summer.

Judge Sutton earned her law license in 2004. She was most recently a partner with Lucie, Scalf, Sutton & Bougher, Attorneys at Law, P.C., in Macomb, Illinois.

