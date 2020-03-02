Businesses in Fulton County including the City of Canton can expect to see a new face come April.

CANTON-Businesses in Fulton County including the City of Canton can expect to see a new face come April.

The Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development (SRPED) is excited to introduce their new Executive Director (CEO), Mr. Cole McDaniel.

Bob Senneff -SRPED chairperson said, “We are excited to have Cole join and lead the Partnership. He is a bright, young professional with significant successes early in his professional career. He will engage himself in the community and help us build on all the success we have seen over Missy Towery’ s tenure”. McDaniel is currently the City Treasurer and Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Havana, and will be fulfilling his duties there through the end of March; in an effort to make their transition go as smooth as possible. McDaniel will then begin his new role with SRPED April 1.

McDaniel attended Spoon River College and then transferred to the University of Illinois at Springfield and will acquired his Bachelors in Business Administration this May. He will pursue further education with his intentions to acquire a Master’s in Business Administration from Lincoln College.

McDaniel has also received training at the Midwest Community Development Institute through the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University. While attending in 2018 he was deemed “Class Champion.”

He brings to SRPED the experience of being involved in and helping coordinate, 32 Downtown Revitalization projects accounting for over $2.6 Million in both public and private investment in downtown Havana’s business district.

McDaniel has also been successful with facilitating USDA “Technical Assistance” grant funds totaling $30,000, which assisted 20 Havana businesses.

“I have had a great experience in my hometown of Havana, and it has made me realize over the last few years that I have a true passion for community and economic development. I am honored to be named the next Executive Director of SRPED, and look forward to continuing to build on the great foundation that Mark Rothert, Missy Towery, organizational staff and previous board members helped to build. I am excited for the opportunity to work with such a great organization and community. I look forward to building strong working relationships with all of Canton and Fulton County for years to come,” said McDaniel.

The Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development (SRPED) is a 501c (3) tax exempt non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a catalyst for economic and community development. SRPED’s mission is to create community partnerships, business opportunities, and implement programs and projects that foster growth and development.