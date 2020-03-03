The Jam Jr. event was
hosted at the Carmi Trinity
Assembly of God Church
on Friday night with free
food and drinks and five live
bands for the event which
was geared for first graders
through the eighth grade.
The Jam was held between
at 6 p.m-9 p.m.
The live music lineup
was Ashtyn Cowling, Sean
Cribbs, Payton Dale, and
Sara and Nate Hicks. The
last band call themselves
“Modified Youth". The kids
seemed to enjoy the faster
songs, breaking out in dance
and if you couldn't dance,
(jumping and clapping) to
the music. One of the youth
workers who attended from
the New Beginning Church of
God told the Times that they
had 30 young kids in attendance
at the Jam service.
Youth pastors Camden
and Katharine Stewart talked
with the children during the
food break. Camden asked
and answered questions
from the kids joking about
his name and getting a lot
of laughter from the youngsters.
It appeared that the
kids had a great time learning
about Jesus through song.
It was a wonderful outreach
for kids hosted by the
Trinity Assembly of God in
Carmi.