Have you ever wanted to learn

how to make a T-Shirt Quilt?

Home community Education

will be having a lesson on how

to make a T-Shirt Quilt on

March 18th at 10:00 AM by

Vickie Hobbs at the Extension

Office 1715 College Avenue in

Carmi. Come join us for a fun

filled morning with friends and

neighbors.

Don't forget the 4-H Pork

Chop Dinner at the Floral

Hall on March 7th. Our Home

Community Education Ladies

will be bringing home made desserts

for the dinner.

This a worthwhile community

organization that helps our children

become good citizens in

future community services.

Thanks to all community

volunteers for all they do to

make our community a better

and safer place. Without our

Volunteers we could not be the

strong community we are.