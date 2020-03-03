The Dunfermline Modern Woodmen Youth Club #295 made Valentine’s Feb. 3 at the Dunfermline Village hall for residents at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

DUNFERMLINE-The Dunfermline Modern Woodmen Youth Club #295 made Valentine’s Feb. 3 at the Dunfermline Village hall for residents at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

Additionally, they assembled cheese or peanut butter crackers, boxes of candy hearts and individually wrapped chocolate snacks to go with the handmade Valentine.

Then, they delivered them to the residents to brighten their day. The juniors also decorated Valentine inspired cupcakes for refreshments.

Donna Bennett, Junior Director of the youth club, said the juniors enjoy making things for the elderly as well as visiting and spending time with them. Not only do the residents love seeing little ones, the little ones like to bring a smile to their faces.