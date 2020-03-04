McDONOUGH COUNTY — Those looking to buy protective face masks from the store may find that the majority of retailers are out of stock.

Of the stores visited in McDonough County (Walgreens, Hy-Vee, CVS Pharmacy, Wal-Mart, and Macomb Medical Equipment & Supply), all were sold out of face masks at the time.

Face masks are loose-fitting garments that cover the nose and mouth. They provide barrier protection against droplets, including large respiratory particles such as those passed on via sneezing.

A pharmacist at Hy-Vee said that they had been sold out of face masks for at least a month due to manufacturers being unable to keep up with demand. A pharmacist at Walgreens said that most of their masks had been bought up by those concerned with the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19, or the coronavirus disease 19, is a respiratory disease spread person-to-person caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus first detected in China. According to the Center for Disease Control, it has since been detected in almost 70 locations internationally, including the United States.

Symptoms are similar to other respiratory viruses. Symptoms may include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. These symptoms do not necessarily indicate the presence of COVID-19. Currently, the CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

According to the McDonough County Health Department, there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in McDonough County and the risk remains low. In addition, the CDC has determined that while COVID-19 is a serious public health concern due to its community spread in other countries, at the moment the immediate health risk to the general American public is considered low.

Local health officials weigh in

Three officials from the McDonough County Health Department — Cynthia Sheffler, Public Health Nurse; Benjamin Thompson, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator; and Kerri Allen, Community Health Director — provided their insight by email to the Voice as to how COVID-19 may impact McDonough County.

“We have all seen the pictures and videos of people wearing masks with this virus, but if we are not following normal virus protection such as handwashing, staying home when sick, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, etc. then these facial masks do us no good,” they wrote.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend those that are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases such as COVID-19. Instead, the CDC recommends that those who show symptoms of COVID-19, health workers, and those who are taking care of someone in close settings, wear facemasks.

Officials at the McDonough County Health Department said that they are concerned with COVID-19 as they are with other outbreaks such as the seasonal flu. They are currently monitoring it closely and preparing.

“The McDonough County Health Department does have plans for a local outbreak. Our staff is currently reviewing those plans and making changes as needed. This is something that we plan for so we are prepared if something was to happen,” they wrote.

The three officials indicated they review what they did during preparedness exercises and what they could have done better after every modern health scare, such as with the 2009 flu pandemic (or “swine flu”). With this, the health department said that they will add or delete items from their pandemic plans, purchase additional supplies, or encourage their staff to attend additional training programs.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health has been planning a full scale exercise for the past two years of this type of scenario. Over the past two years IDPH has done workshops and table top exercises leading up to the full scale exercise being held this October 2020. The McDonough County Health Department will be participating in this full scale exercise,” they told the Voice.

The health department receives direct guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health. In addition, they coordinate with local, regional, and state partners.

According to the health department’s website, proactive interventions have included “monitoring any Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and arranging evaluations and testing if they become ill in order to reduce transmission; collaborating with hospitals and providers to quickly identify any PUIs; and sharing information with the public, partners and staff via email, website and social media.”

According to the health department officials, their clinic is not capable of testing for COVID-19.

“If someone meets the case criteria, we would get approval to test the patient and send the test to be tested at an Illinois Department of Public Health Lab,” wrote the officials.

To help prevent the spread of any virus, the health department said that proper handwashing and staying home when sick are the best ways to prevent transmission. In addition, they gave specific advice on the procedure.

Individuals should try to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick. Individuals should cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue and promptly dispose of it in the trash. Frequently clean and disinfect commonly touched objects or surfaces.

Regarding COVID-19, the health department recommended seeking medical care if one begins to experience a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing and have traveled to affected geographic areas or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 within the past 14 days of feeling sick. Before going to the hospital, one should call their doctor, urgent care facility, or hospital. During this time, professionals will ask about one’s travel history and symptoms and will give instructions on what steps to follow next.

In addition, the health department recommended staying informed by checking the websites or social media pages of the CDC and IDPH for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 and other illnesses. The McDonough County Health Department is currently working to add those resources to the COVID-19 tab on their website at www.mchdept.com.

For questions regarding COVID-19, contact the McDonough County Health Department at 309-837-9951.

