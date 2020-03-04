March is here and with every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Canton Hy-Vee this month, $1 will be donated to the Health & Wellness Connection of Fulton County.
CANTON — March is here and with every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Canton Hy-Vee this month, $1 will be donated to the Health & Wellness Connection of Fulton County.
The HWCFC is a care management facility low-income residents in need of medical assistance. In 2019, $77,697.99 was spent in direct client care.
That breakdown is as follows:
CHAMP Program (healthy eating) - $ 23,800
Medication Program - $22,433.18
Dental Program - $9,629.09
Medical Supplies - $9,314.34
Vision Care - $5,040.81
Transportation (for specific medical needs) - $3,139
Provider Care - $2,500.47
Audiology - $505.00
The Health & Wellness Connection of Fulton County is located at 103 S. Main St. Suite A in Canton.