The Kewanee High School counseling department announced a College/Career/Military Fair to be held on March 18 at the KHS gymnasium and student center.

The local high school is hosting the event, but students from as many as 20 other high schools are expected to attend.

“We have over 250 junior and senior students just at Kewanee,” said Jamie Willis, KHS school counselor, who along with Kate Wager, make up the school’s counseling department.

If everyone invited shows up, Willis expects attendance to the event to be as high as 500 to 700 junior and senior students.

“The junior-year students are starting to look at colleges and starting that process,” Willis said. “Seniors are coming for more of the trades.”

And the fair will offer plenty of both, in addition to local employers. Some of the area employers expected to attend include John Deere, Gold Star FS, Kewanee Menards, Pioneer, Great Dane and Altorfer Inc.

Another addition to the fair will be trades looking for interns. Among that category will be a diesel mechanic internship program and a 3-year land surveyor intern program that includes classes and training.

“It’s kind of a career path,” Willis said of the internship programs.

Willis said that in the past, high school counselors tended to push students towards college. But with the high cost of continuing education, the college path isn’t always a one-size-fits-all proposition. Instead, internships allow trade unions, such as plumbing, carpentry, and pipefitting, to train younger workers to take over.

“The Baby Boomers need to replenish the workforce,” Willis said.

KHS has invited 15 to 20 trades and employers, some of which include laborers, iron workers, electricians, painters and millworkers from various regions that include Peoria, the Quad Cities and Chicago area.

Although mostly Illinois colleges and universities were invited, colleges and universities from Missouri, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin will be represented as well. Because of the large number of students scheduled to attend the event, Willis expects a good response from those colleges.

The event of this size is ambitious, Willis admits, but if all goes well, it’s likely to continue.

“We’ve talked to other high schools that might want to rotate locations with us,” he said. “But Kewanee is in the middle.”

The College, Career and Military Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Willis said Kewanee parents are welcome to come after school hours at 2:30 p.m. to meet with their students, get information and ask questions.