Perennial apathy over primary elections and the current health scare over coronavirus may make the March 17 turnout one for the record books, and not necessarily in a good way.

Already a low-turnout venture, Democratic voters in this year’s Illinois primary will also see a ballot containing a bevy of candidate names that have already left the presidential race.

“We don’t normally get a big turnout for the primary, anyway,” said Henry County Clerk Barb Link, whose office has been preparing for the primary election for the past several months.

In 2016, the turnout rate in the Illinois primary was nearly 40 percent, while in 2012 it was less than 20. In the last mayoral race, just 26 percent of Kewaneeans cast a vote.

Despite turnout concerns and the other factors at play, Link said polling places around the county will be open for voting — but it’s still up to voters to pick the candidates.

Link said most voters will receive either a straight Democrat or Republican ballot as the primary requires a voter to note party affiliation.

“You have to choose which ballot you want,” she said. “You have to declare a party.”

Voters in Geneseo and Colona, which have local races, will be given “non-partisan” ballots.

The other two available ballots are “federal” ballots that are given to anyone who wants to vote on election day but have yet to change their address. Link said these ballots are seldom used, and are also divided by party affiliation, but available if needed and can be issued even on the day of the election.

This year’s ballots include presidential and nominating convention nominees, and county offices and precinct committeemen. Candidates for 37th District state senator, 71st District and 74th District state representatives, and 17th U.S. Congressional district also are listed.

Most of the county and state offices don’t have Democratic challengers, except in the 17th, where Cheri Bustos will face one of three candidates vying in the Republican primary.

In the 37th District, newcomer Win Stoller is the lone Republican to file for Sen. Chuck Weaver’s seat, though Kewanee businessman Marcus Throneburg has promised to start a write-in campaign as an independent candidate seeking a spot on the November ballot.

As for voting day, Link said poll workers will be on hand to answer voter questions about the process and there is still time to have residency information verified prior to election day.

Vote-by-mail applications may be obtained from Link’s office and are accepted up to Thursday, March 12.

Early voting began on Feb. 6 and ends on Monday, March 16. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The County Clerk's office also will be open on two Saturdays for early voting — from 8 a.m. to noon March 7 and 14.

Of course, if you vote early, you aren’t allowed to vote again on election day.

“Grace Period” Voting is an extension of the period of time for a voter to register to vote, or to update their registration information. The elector must have lived in the precinct for 30 days.

In order to qualify as a “Grace Period Voter,” you must first register to vote or update your registration information. After doing so, you must then cast a “Grace Period” ballot at the time of registration. This can only be done in the Henry County Clerk’s Office.

For the March 17 primary, grace period voting will be conducted at the Henry County Courthouse during regular hours and on the additional Saturday times through March 17.

Link said concerns over a virus outbreak are minimized by the fact the county doesn’t use touch-screen voting machines.

Additionally, “Every precinct in Henry County is getting a type of disinfectant wipes so the judges can wipe things down.”

She said votng security measures continue to be in place. Ballot boxes are locked and secured before and after the election, and the paper ballot provides a physical record of votes.

The days leading up to the election involves County Clerk staff members testing the voting equipment.

“We test everything,” she said. “We test every single ballot.”

Since the county designs its own ballot, Link said there is the possibility of printing more even on election day if the voter turnout is particularly high.

“We design it by scratch and can print more right here,” she said.