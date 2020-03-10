Clota Ellerman is holding the
first product that was offered by
their store in Carmi. It is called
Illuminent “This business is selfsustaining,”
Ellerman said. The
building is owned by Keith Botsch
and our products are bottled at his
son, Ryan’s, factory in California.
“We plant the seeds, we grow
the plants, we harvest the plant,
we extract the oil ourselves and
it is packaged by Ryan,” she said.
“Our customers can be certain
that they are getting the finest
quality and at the best price. We
are the only place of this type
of store in Carmi who does not
use somebody else’s product to
resell.” Ellerman has worked
for Botsch for 11 years both in
Grayville and Carmi. She manages
the store in Carmi.
“Without a sign, nobody knew
we were here,” she said. “We
actually opened on January 2, this
year, but we had very few clients
because nobody was aware that
we had opened.”
The business owns a five-acre
field where the plants are grown
and harvested.
They also have an extraction
warehouse where the oil
is removed from the harvested
plants. It is bottled or packaged
at Ryan’s ISO-7 laboratory in
California.
“This is not a product for
people to get a high like recreational
marijuana,” she said.
Recreational marijuana is grown
with a high level of THC. Our
plants are grown with a very low
level of THC. There is not enough
to get you high but there is enough
to relieve pain, inflammation,
anxiety and depression. There
are testimonials of our products
reportedly relieving epilepsy
and lowering A1C counts. The
oil drops are placed under the
tongue. There are also lotions,
salves and various other products
to be used in a variety of ways.