SPRINGFIELD – FFA
students and agricultural
advocates from throughout
Illinois descended on
the Capitol for Illinois
Agriculture Legislative Day
(IALD) on March 3.
As part of the day’s activities,
State Sen. Dale Righter
(R-Mattoon) welcomed and
introduced Miss Illinois
County Fair Queen Kelsi
Kessler from Carmi to the
Senate. Also pictured are
her parents, Kara and Curt
Kessler, and the State FFA
President Gage Miller.
IALD brings together
farm, agricultural commodity
organizations and
agriculture interest groups to
advocate to lawmakers about
the importance of agriculture
and agricultural education.