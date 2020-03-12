The village of Neponset, with a population of about 400 residents, is sprucing up the place, and a full-throttled effort to raise $50,000 to help accomplish that goal is underway.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to raise money for major projects that include a park pavilion and a Veterans Memorial at Scott Park.

Park Grant Committee member Marty Golby said $10,000 already has been raised for the park through fundraising letters sent to the Neponset High School Alumni.

But the total cost of the project will be around $110,000 and includes not just a pavilion, but a new roof and wiring for the community building; 12 or 14 picnic tables; handicap-accessible, permanent restrooms; and game areas for bags and horseshoes. A native perennial or butterfly garden is being planned as well. The projects will be located behind the existing Neponset community building.

By setting up the GoFundMe pages, Golby said they hope to reach a younger-age donor, who would prefer to donate online rather than write a check.

“We are trying to cover our bases,” he said.

The money raised will be used for a 50/50 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In order to obtain the funding through the grant, half of the funds must be raised and secured by July.

In addition to the pavillion GoFundMe page and matching grant, a fundraising page for a Neponset Park Veterans War Memorial has been set up. The fundraising goal for that project is $7,000 and is separate from the pavilion project. The page, set up in January by park grant committee member Jon Pickering, has raised $425 towards that goal.

According to the online fundraising page, the monument will be made from black, polished granite and engraved with the emblems of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

“We want to honor all the veterans who have served and died from the Neponset community, and show the respect they and their families deserve,” a comment on the page read.

A future project for the memorial could include an opportunity for family members to purchase engraved bricks that will surround the memorial to honor their loved ones.

A breakfast fundraiser put on by the Neponset Legion Post #875 is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and will be held at the community building. Proceeds will go towards the monument.

But the village revitalization doesn’t end with the park projects.

Neponset Mayor Dave Mueller said the village has been working closely with the North Central Council of Governments. The organization is a non-profit entity that provides planning and technical assistance to counties and communities within a six-county area in North Central Illinois, including Bureau and Stark . The Council provides low-cost planning services to member communities and Neponset has been utilizing their services.

In addition to obtaining a $425,000 grant to refurbish the village water tower, the Council has helped the Neponset board secure a grant for $500,000 to rehab the homes of elderly and disabled residents.

The half a million dollar grant would provide $50,000 per home for 10 homes.

“We don’t think every home will need $50,000” Mueller said. “We hope to do more homes for less than that.”

Mueller, who was elected mayor in 2017, is a lifelong resident of the village and remembers what his town looked like when he was growing up.

“We’ve had a ton of buildings fall down and people walk away,” he said. “When you’ve lived here your whole life and you know what it used to be. . . we’re just trying to make the village better for people.”

The revitalization isn’t something with a finish date, Mueller acknowledged.

“It’s ongoing. Anything we see that needs to be improved, we can get our heads together and come up with an idea. Our main goal is to work towards improving the perception of the village as a whole.”

Mueller also credits the restoration movement with a good board that works well together and a company like Martin Engineering, which is headquartered in Neponset and chipped in $90,000 for the water tower when the funds came up short.

“Martin Engineering has been very good to the village,” said Mueller, noting that because of their generous donation, the village added the name of the company to their tower.

“We are improving the lives for people who live here and we want to make it something they can be proud of,” Mueller said.

Donations to the revitalization efforts can be sent to P.O. Box 309, Neponset, IL 61345. Other fundraising events are being planned and will be announced at a later date.