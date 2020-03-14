As investors across the country nervously watched their 401k funds drop precipitously this past week, the Kewanee Park District was right there along for the ride.

On Monday, the stock market fell over 2,000 points due to rising concerns of a global pandemic and oil price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The market continued to slide, attempting a one day rally that was wiped away the following day.

On Thursday, following a Wednesday address by President Donald Trump, meant to calm the situation surrounding the world-wide rapid spread of COVID-19, market futures tumbled 1,000 points. Within an hour of opening, trading was halted for the second time this week, after a steep sell-off sent the market falling almost 1,700 points.

Brian Johnson, director of parks and recreation, expressed concern early in the week about the drop in the market, but hadn’t yet phoned Clark Blair, the district’s financial adviser for the E.E. Baker Park District Trust Fund.

“Obviously we are concerned about it. I don’t know, at this point, what we can do about it,” Johnson said.

Several months ago, Blair provided options to the board for maximizing its investments and commissioners unanimously voted to move 10 percent of the safer bond portfolio into the riskier stock portfolio in an effort to get more growth for the trust fund.

At that time, the trust was held in 45 percent stocks and 55 percent bonds. Blair informed that board that if they were going to make the move, the time was now.

“You look at what’s going on now and it’s phenomenal,” he told the board, cautioning them about the direction the market could take with the upcoming election.

The stock market, once considered a bull market, is now in bear market territory, dropping 30 percent in value over the last several weeks.

After speaking to Blair on Tuesday, Johnson reported a $69,000 loss from the trust fund, down 6.7 percent since Feb. 1. In January, the fund was valued at $1,125,389, according to Blair's report. Johnson reported the value of the fund on Tuesday was $1,037,578.

In spite of the loss in value, which has grown substantially since Tuesday, Johnson said there are no plans to make any changes to their investments, describing the trust fund as perpetual.

“When you’re invested in the long haul, you don’t worry about it so much from day to day,” Johnson said. “We are staying the course.”