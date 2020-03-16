Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County
Community Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois,
has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education . Purposes of the meeting are noted on the
attached agenda . Meeting date, time and location are as follows:
Date: Thursday, March 19, 2020
Time : 7:30 p.m.
Location: Richland County School District Office Board Room
1100 E. Laurel St., Olney, IL
I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public
IV. Consent Agenda
A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings
1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday,
February 20, 2020
B. * Closed Minutes
1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of September 20, 2018
C. * Communication
1. * Thank You from Kristy Ochs
2. * Thank You from AJ. Ahmad
3. * Thank You from Bessie Johnston's Family
D. * February FOIA Log
E. * IHSA Agreement
F. * Building Reports
1. * RCES
2. * RCMS.
3. * RCHS
4. * Special Education
V. Financial Reports
A. Treasurer's Report
B. Balance Sheet
C. Approval of Bills and Payroll
D. All Other Financial Reports
1. Comparison of Funds - February 2019 with February 2020
2. Monthly Financial Report
3. Financial Update/Review
4. Other
VI. Administrative Reports
. A. Superintendent's Report
1. South Olney TIF
2. RCHS Renovation Update
3. Service Awards Banquet
4. GraduationlEnd of Year Dates
B. Assistant Superintendent's Report
1. Proposed Salary Changes for Educational Support Personnel & Substitute Pay
Rate Change Based on Minimum Wage Increase
VII. Unfinished Business
VIII. New Business
A. Approve 2020-2021 School Calendar
IX. Executive Session
A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,
Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual En1ployees
B. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation
C. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes
X. Notification(s) of Intent to Retire
A. RCES Teacher(s)
B. Bus Driver(s)
XI. Resignation(s)
A. RCHS Assistant Basketball Coach
XII. Employment
A. RCHS Athletic Director
B. Rehire for the 2019-2020 School Year
1. Administrative Team
2. Tenured Licensed Staff
3. Non-Tenured Licensed Staff
4. Educational Support Staff
C. RCHS Volunteer(s)
XIII. Adjournment