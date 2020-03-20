Editor’s Note: This Leafing Through History article was published on Feb. 16, 2018, in the Geneseo Republic. It seems timely to run it again.

The title of an article 100 years ago in the Dec. 6, 1918, issue of the Geneseo Republic announced orders from the local Board of Health by the way of Geneseo Mayor Ott. The article stated,“ because of the many cases of Spanish Influenza in our midst, it is deemed wise and for the general welfare of the community to issue this proclamation ordering all the churches and schools closed, forbidding all gatherings, entertainments, lodge meetings, social functions, public sales on streets or otherwise. It is also ordered that all places of business in the city excepting the drug stores, the two eating houses and physicians’ offices be closed every evening at 7 o’clock. All pool and billiard tables must be covered and no playing on them allowed. All children of school age must be kept off the streets unless on an errand. All barbers, clerks, waitresses, and those who come in contact with the public are urged to wear masks. All houses with influenza cases should be quarantined and all cases of influenza must be promptly reported, that place cards may be placed on the homes.”

Why would the town of Geneseo go to these lengths to try to stop the flu from spreading? This was because the Spanish Influenza, as it became known, was one killer of a virus. The Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918-1919 ended causing more deaths in American than those that died fighting in Europe during World War I. In the United States, some 675,000 people would die after coming down with the flu. The outbreak began in March of 1918 at a Kansas army post were young men were being trained to go overseas and fight in World War I. This strain of the flu would spread quickly throughout the United States and last into the summer of 1919. During that time period, a great number of Americans would be become sick, including President Woodrow Wilson. The group that was hit the hardest by the Spanish Influenza were those people between the ages of 20 and 40. It was reported that the flu could hit a person on his way to work in the morning and he could become so violently ill to the point of passing away before the end of his workday.

One of the problems with this type of influenza was that there was no treatment for it and in some cases, if the person survived, it could take up to a month before the person began feeling better.

In the local newspaper they issued steps to help treat someone who came down with the influenza. “You should get that person to bed at the first symptoms not only for their sake but to avoid spreading the disease to others. They should eat plenty of nourishing foods, remain perfectly quiet and do not worry. The best way to treat someone ailing from the flu is to let it run its course.” With these concerns, it was no wonder that the Maple City issued the Board of Health warning to its citizens.

Geneseo would first witness a major outbreak in October of 1918 about the time Chicago was witnessing a peak in its cases of the flu. Reports of the flu that month made the City Council decide to close indefinitely all public schools in the city, all public and social meetings including church and Sunday School sessions, lodge meetings, movie picture shows, and the public library should remain closed until the epidemic had subsided.

That same month, the Geneseo Ministerial Alliance agreed to cooperate with the City Council and canceled all services until the flu seemed to pass. The Republic was running many updates on local citizens who were coming down with the flu including “Elizabeth Weiss is also ill with the flu which she probably contracted from her brother who became sick while he was home on leave.” D

uring the period that the influenza was hitting the citizens of Geneseo and the surrounding area, the Republic updated readers to those who would die from the disease.

Alfred H. Stahl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Stahl, died in Liverpool, England, shortly after landing there with the 86th Division of the United States Army. The report said Alfred succumbed to the influenza epidemic after coming in contact with it aboard the steamer “Lapland” as it transported troops to Europe.

Another soldier from Geenseo to die from the influenza was Corporal Robert H. Offerle who passed on December 6 1918, at Camp Polk Raleigh, North Carolina. Robert was the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Offerele and a 1917 graduate of Geneseo High School.

These men were just two of many who would die during the influenza epidemic in and around Geneseo. A report in 1919 stated that 25,000 deaths were caused by the influenza and more than 1.6 persons in Illinois suffered from the disease from 1918-1919. Reports about how the flu was hitting the Maple City were even recorded in the 1919 High School Yearbook in their timeline section.

On October 11th they reported that the flu was getting pretty bad, quite a few pupils were out with it, and they were thinking of closing school. Then on October 14th the reports came in that the teachers were ordered to send everyone home who had a cold and to open all windows to let in the fresh air.

Finally, on October 15th the school was closed at noon for a period of five weeks. The yearbook then reported that on November 19th the flu was still raging on, “with none of the pupils on the casualty list as yet and not much life anywhere in town.” Then the town thought the flu had runs its course and on November 29th lifted the meetings ban and opened churches and schools once again. However, the flu had not left town, and by December 2nd the flu cases were increasing and the ban was placed on the town once more. From December 3rd through January 1st, the school would be closed and the high school building would be used as a hospital to treat those with the flu.

On January 1st the school was back open and the number of influenza cases in the Maple City were on the decline. After the outbreak and beginning on January 10, 1919, the high school held an extra session on Saturday to help make up some of the missing time.

Also during January the Geneseo Collegiate Institute had called an end to their home study classwork, which was instituted during the time of flu.

This was one time that the citizens of Geneseo wished they would not have been like the rest of the United States and could have not shared the spreading of the Spanish Influenza.