MACOMB — During a time in which individuals are urged to stay inside whenever possible, it may become harder to care for one’s mental health.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, or the coronavirus, as a pandemic. Since then, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a stay-at-home order.

According to the CDC, people who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include older individuals and those who are at higher risk for COVID-19, children and teens, personnel such as doctors and health care providers who are helping with the response to COVID-19, and individuals with mental disorders.

According to the CDC, natural responses to stress during a pandemic may include anxiety surrounding the health of themselves and loved ones, changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems, and an increased use of substances such as alcohol.

The following advice on how to care for one’s mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic is compiled from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the WHO, the National Alliance on Mental Health, and the CDC.

Go outside

In a 2018 systematic review of published literature published in the journal “Health & Place”, it was found that being in the outdoors helped significantly reduce stress and improve health. This included decreases in heart rate, blood pressure, and self-report measures of stress levels. Outdoor environmental activities included nature viewing, outdoor walks, outdoor exercise, and gardening.

“[Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker] issued the [stay-at-home] order but then walked it back and said ‘This doesn’t mean you have to stay literally inside your house.’ It means that, for example, if you’ve got yard work to do and it’s just you and your family, go out and do yard work,” said Macomb Mayor Mike Inman. “This is an extra opportunity for you and maybe one of your family members to go walk your dog as long as you’re not meeting with a bunch of people on the way… without maintaining social distance.”

In accordance with Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order 2020-10 Section 1-3, all Macomb Park District playgrounds, fitness areas, and athletic fields are closed until further notice. The Macomb Park District has also temporarily closed restroom facilities.

However, park trails are still open.

The Macomb Parks District encourages guests to maintain at least six feet between themselves and other parties as well as to practice good hygiene. Guests are encouraged to alert others on trails to their presence.

Take Care Of Yourself

During stressful times, people may begin to put their own health on the back burner. However, NAMI stated that it is essential to make one’s health a priority by focusing on the critical self-care activities of sleep, exercise, and a healthy diet.

During a time in which sources say that stress is especially elevated, NAMI recommends individuals set time aside each day to engage in activities they enjoy. Activities to help de-stress may include journaling, going for walks with family, playing with pets, reading, and more.

To spiritually take care of oneself, many places of worship, such as The Crossing in Macomb, have begun to offer virtual services. Practicing mindfulness, or staying in the moment and paying attention to one’s body, has also been proven to reduce stress. YouTube and apps such as Headspace offer many online resources and guided meditations.

Take breaks from reading, watching, or listening to news about the pandemic

The WHO, NAMI, and CDC recommended limiting exposure to news regarding COVID-19 that may cause anxiety or distress. This includes social media, as social media feeds can often be filled with distressing news.

Select one or two times throughout the day to check the news.

Reliable sources for information regarding COVID-19 may include the McDonough County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the CDC.

Stay Connected

A 2010 study published in the “Journal of Health and Social Behavior” found that both the quantity and quality of social relationships can impact mental health, health behavior, physical health, and mortality risk. Social isolation can lead to negative impacts.

NAMI stated that staying connected to friends and family can help ward off loneliness and resulting depression.

Assisting others in their time of need can provide emotional benefits to not only the person receiving support, but the helper as well.

Reflective listening is a good communication technique in which an individual’s thoughts and feelings are rephrased and repeated back at them to help convey a sense of being heard and understood. This helps to validate concerns that may be especially present during a pandemic. Talking with others may help to validate one’s own concerns as well.

E-mail, social media, telephone, and video conference are all resources for staying connected while still maintaining distance.

Online peer emotional support communities include 7 Cups, Therapy Tribe, Support Groups, 18Ppercent, and more.

Maintain a routine

“Human beings like certainty. We are hard-wired to want to know what is happening when and to notice things that feel threatening to us. When things feel uncertain or when we don’t generally feel safe, it’s normal to feel stressed. This very reaction, while there to protect us, can cause all sorts of havoc when there is a sense of uncertainty and conflicting information around us,” said the AFSP on their resource guide regarding COVID-19.

Health organizations recommend maintaining a familiar routine as often as possible, especially for children and elderly adults.

The WHO recommends providing engaged age-appropriate activities for children, including learning activities. In addition, children should be encouraged to continue playing and socializing with others, even when that may only include family members,

The CDC recommends creating a daily schedule that includes learning activities, especially for hours in which the child may typically be in school, as well as relaxing activities.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.