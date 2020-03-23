McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Courthouse is open by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Please contact each individual office holder to make an appointment. You will be able to enter through the East handicap entrance. All other entrances are closed. You will be screened upon arrival. If you have traveled recently or have a temperature please do not schedule an appointment.

The elected officials of McDonough County ask that all nonessential business be handled remotely. Please see the contact numbers below to make an appointment. Thank you.

McDonough County Clerk 309-833-2474

McDonough County Treasurer 309-833-2032

McDonough County Circuit Clerk 309-837-4889

McDonough County Assessor 309-833-5305

McDonough County State's Attorney 309-837-2309

McDonough County Judges' Cambers 309-837-4891

McDonough County Veterans Assistance 309-833-3275

— Submitted by Nicholas M. Petitgout, McDonough County Sheriff, (309) 318-0444