Boost Immunity with Dimensional Breath

The current COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted us in many ways. For many, our routines have come to a screeching halt as the world undergoes systemic upheaval.

I am meeting you here in uncharted territory as a sister, a friend, a member of your family who deeply cares, and as an experienced specialist in holistic health and wellness.

“Holistic” refers to wholeness. In holistic health and wellness, we consider the many aspects of being human which each play a significant role in our quality of life.

Experts in holistic health and wellness create scientifically backed systems for immune boosting, disease prevention, therapeutic movement, mental health, emotional healing, and more. In holistic health and wellness, we understand and continually explore the link between our minds, bodies, emotions, and spirits.

Since 2013, this author has been immersed in experiential holistic health and wellness education programs throughout the world. Here is a brief summary of that training:

Acornhoek Leadership Forum in Mpumalanga, South Africa, which included a one year apprenticeship with world renowned, award winning health researcher and author David Patient, and psycho-neuro immunologist and author Neil Orr.

Four year mentorship and apprenticeship (still ongoing) with body-centered psychotherapist, Tom Schnitzius.

Two certifications and over 2,200 hours of training in integrative programs including yogic psychology, anatomy and physiology, breathing mechanics, sensory processing, medicinal and therapeutic movement, trauma recovery, mindfulness, and Ayurveda.

Each week, this column will offer holistic wellness tips for lifting our spirits, reducing stress (and thereby boosting immunity), and balancing our minds and bodies as we brave the unknowns of a rapidly changing world.

The following is a breathing exercise called “dimensional breath” which has been shown to calm the brain and nervous system, oxygenate the body, reduce stress, and boost immunity.

(For the first few times of practicing this, you may choose to have someone in your family read you the instructions slowly and calmly. Allow 15-20 seconds to pass before giving the next instruction).

1. Stand up straight.

2. Rub your bare left foot against the floor or the earth. Rub your toes, as well as the balls and heels of your feet against the earth. Notice the sensations.

3. Stop and feel the difference in sensation between your left and right foot.

4. Now rub your right foot over the earth, just like you did the left.

5. Stop. Notice the sensation on the bottoms of your feet. Notice the feeling of being alive and present.

6. Balance your weight over the arches of both of your feet and evenly ground through the balls and heels of your feet.

7. Place your hands over your belly button, one on top of the other.

8. Breathe normally. Do not try to control your breath. You are not attempting to deeply breathe. Just breathe normally.

9. Notice from where your breath is originating. Some of you may notice that your breath seems to originate from high in your chest. Others will notice something different.

10. If your breath seems forced, practice just allowing your breath to occur. Remember, breathing is autonomic. It is not something you have to think about. However, stressful thoughts and emotions and poor posture can disrupt your breath.

11. Notice how your breath changes when you choose to simply allow your breath to rise and fall, naturally.

12. Keep allowing.

13. Notice how your breath is becoming richer, smoother, easier. Allow this to unfold.

14. On your inhale, allow your breath to drop downward in your body, as the diaphragm draws down, your airways fill up and you can feel an expansion in your belly.

15. On your exhale, feel your spine straighten upward.

16. Inhale, feel the belly naturally expand into your hands.

17. Exhale, feel your spine remain lengthened as the air leaves.

18. Inhale, allow the oxygen to enter as your belly expands.

19. Exhale, allow the CO2 to leave as your spine stays erect. (This means that your shoulders are not rising and collapsing, and that your chest and abdominal cavities remain spacious for proper breath mechanics and ample oxygenation).

20. Keep breathing like this. Several rounds of unforced breath. Just allow, keeping your attention focused on the sensations of breath moving in and out of your body. Breathe like this for the next 30 seconds.

21. Keep breathing like this, but now place both hands on either side of your frontal rib basket.

22. On your inhale, allow your breath to expand your belly, but also notice if your ribs are expanding into your hands.

23. Keep your spine straight and long with every exhale, so that your shoulders do not rise and fall.

24. Without exerting force, allow your inhales to expand your belly and your side ribs. You will feel this expansion as your ribs press into your hands with each inhale.

25. Keep breathing like this. Calmer and calmer, noticing more and more sensation of your breath and body.

26. Now place both of your hands on your back rib basket.

27. Keep breathing in the same way, feeling your inhalations expand your belly and ribs. Begin to notice your back ribs also expanding with each inhale. Your belly and front ribs are also simultaneously expanding with each inhale.

28. Keep your spine straight with each exhale. This allows your chest and abdominal cavity the spaciousness needed for proper breath mechanics. This allows for full and proper movement of your diaphragm.

29. Keep breathing like this for several minutes. Feeling, sensing, and enjoying the full dimensions of your breath.

30. Release your hands, and now walk around your yard or room, feeling and sensing your dimensional breath.

After completing this exercise you may notice a sense of inner calm.

Many people who use this breathing technique also note a reduction in headaches, a reduction in shoulder and back pain, and reduced anxiety.

Note that this is not just a breathing technique. This is actually how we naturally breathe when we are very calm, passive, or sleeping. We lose our dimensional breath when we are overactive in mentally or emotionally, or when we sit or move with poor posture.

Try to breathe dimensionally as much as you can throughout the day.

When you notice that you are feeling anxious, become aware of your breath.

Then, begin this breathing exercise to bring balance back to your system.

You can sign up for my newsletter to receive videos and other resources for holistic health and wellness. Sign up at www.amandablain.me.

The information in this column should be used only in compliance with the advice of your trusted medical provider. This author and publication assume no responsibility for any lack of medical compliance on behalf of the practitioner.