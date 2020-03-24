Editor,

Today as I opened my Fulton County Democrat, I once again read with great sadness the plight of the Henderson family. They have been trying for months to acquire burial rights for their little loved one, Piper, in Canton’s Greenwood Cemetery.

Piper Ann Marie Henderson was stillborn on June 5, 2019. I looked at her obituary online. Obviously she was greatly loved as seen in the photo by her little pink outfit. Most likely the one she was going to wear home. But that did not happen. The Henderson family has requested numerous times to Canton City officials to be allowed to bury the precious container (3x3) with her cremains next to her great-grandmother in Greenwood. The city officials are hung up on a recent 2015 law that states in order to have a second right interment in the same grave plot, the purchaser needed to state that at the time of purchase. It would seem to me that if the law was put into place in 2015, anyone who purchased an interment right prior to that would be exempt. The law should apply to those who have purchased rights in 2015 and move forward from that point in time.

In the City Code of Canton it states, “In the event the cemetery elects to allow the interment of more than one human remains in a particular interment space, the cemetery shall charge a separate fee for each interment service provided (Section C Burials and Removals).” It appears to me the key word here is “elects”. The family doesn’t need to pursue a court order. They have clearly stated their willingness to pay for Piper’s inurnment. The code continues, “No more than three (3) interments per space are allowed, as approved by the management. These interments can be one full casket interment and two (2) inurnments; or three (3) inurnments of cremated remains.” Second and third right interments are a very common practice in the State of Illinois. Catholic cemeteries are even known to permit four interments in one burial space.

Jesus said it best in Matthew 19: 13-15 in the New Testament. The people brought unto him little children, that he should put his hands on them, and pray and when the disciples rebuked them, Jesus said, “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”

The last article in the Democrat (3-11-2020) noted how the mayor interrupted the spokesperson of the Henderson family at the last city council meeting. “He (Lon Henderson) paused and then started to continue, but the mayor (Kent McDowell) pounded the gavel and said sternly, “We’re done here!” Really? The Canton City officials need to do the right thing out of decency and human compassion for this family and permit Piper’s burial. Anyone who supports this family should contact the city of Canton (309-647-0065) and express your support for this family, or send the mayor an email at kmcdowell@cantoncityhall.org.

Sincerely,

Cindy Intravartolo

Canton