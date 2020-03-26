CARMI — The State's Attorney of White County charges that on or about March 17, 2020, in White County, Illinois, SANJAY J. LEWIS, hereinafter called the Defendant, committed the offense of ATTEMPTED

(FIRST DEGREE MURDER), in that said Defendant, with the intent to commit the offense of First Degree Murder, performed a substantial step toward the commission of that offense, in that he, with the intent to kill Savannah Earl, stabbed Savannah Earl multiple times with a knife, causing great bodily harm to Savannah Earl, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/8-4(a).

COUNT II The State's Attorney of said County charges:

That on or about March 17, 2020, in White County, Illinois, SANJAY J. LEWIS committed the offense of ATTEMPTED (FIRST DEGREE MURDER), in that said Defendant, with the intent to commit the offense of First Degree Murder, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(1), performed a substantial step toward the commission of that offense, in that he, with the intent to kill Paige York, stabbed Paige York multiple times with a knife, causing great bodily harm to Paige York, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/8-4a).

COUNT III The State's Attorney of said County charges:

That on or about March 17, 2020, in White County, Illinois, SANJAY J. LEWIS committed the offense of AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC BATTERY, in that said Defendant, knowingly and without legal justification, caused great bodily harm to Savannah Earl, girlfriend of the Defendant, in that said Defendant stabbed Savanah multiple times with a knife, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/12-3,3(a).

COUNT IV The State's Attorney of said County charges:

That on or about March 17, 2020, in White County, Illinois, SANJAY J. LEWIS committed the offense of AGGRAVATED BATTERY, in that said Defendant, while using a deadly weapon, a knife, said Defendant committed a battery in violation of Section 12-3 of Act 5 of Chapter 720 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes, in that said Defendant intentionally stabbed Paige York in the stomach with a knife, in violation of 720

ILCS 5/12-3.05(1)(1).