MACOMB — There is no easier way to shop for the flowers you want for this year’s gardening project than to pre-order through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Pre-ordering from the 30th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Plant Sale is now open at www.plantsale.org through April 20 when pre-ordering ends. Whether you want to simply order a few flowers for your garden at home; complete a landscaping project, or order dozens of flats and hanging baskets for your place of work or facility, it can all be done through the annual BBBS Plant Sale from the comfort of your home or office.

“Pre-ordering helps people secure the flower variety, color and quantities they need for their project,” says Kayla Kiesey, Events Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley. “It’s difficult to plan a project and not be sure you can get all the plants and annual flowers you need to fulfill your plans,” she said. Kiesey also said the quality of plants they receive from their grower is excellent and the prices are very competitive. “Many area businesses and organizations have been placing “group corporate orders” with BBBS for years,” she said. Orders of any amount can be delivered to one designated location (May 6 or 7). Otherwise, orders can be picked up at Fortress Bank, 500 E. Jackson St. in Macomb.

Information about the pre-ordering process can be found on the organization’s website www.plantsale.org. The website includes a catalog of annual flowers and planting recommendations. The site also allows the customer to either place their order online or download an order form to mail in with payment.

“Group orders are very popular as well,” said Kiesey. “Many companies and organizations will gather individual orders together to create a group order which can then be delivered to a specified location,” she said. Group orders are delivered as a group, but also separated into the individual orders placed within the group.

According to Kiesey, all it takes is for the organization or business to determine who the group order coordinator will be; contact Sarah at sbaca@bbbs-mv.org or call 309-837-5437 and then get the entire group order with individual payments to BBBS by April 17.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Plant Sale is presented by Edward Jones- Cory Clem, Mike Eckardt and Patrick Kolata. The retail site opens on May 6 and runs through May 9. It will be located at Fortress Bank, 500 E. Jackson St., Macomb. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about BBBSMV, or to volunteer, go to www.bbbsmv.org.

— Submitted. Contacts: Sarah Baca, McDonough and Warren County Director, sbaca@bbbs-mv.org 309-837-5437; Jay Justin, CEO jjustin@bbbs-mv.org Cell: 563-343-2964 (after hours); Kayla Kiesey, Events Director kkiesey@bbbs-mv.org Cell: 563-370-3555; Ally Sweeney, Events Coordinator, asweeney@bbbs-mv.org 563-323-8006