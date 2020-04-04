CANTON- Martin E. Smith, 61, Canton, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan. 10, 1959 in Canton, a son of Norman and Janet (Betson) Smith.

Surviving are his mother, Janet Smith, St. David; one brother, Tracey Smith, St. David; two sisters, Debra Atkinson, Kansas, and Angela O’Neill; several nieces and nephews, and his best companion, his cat, “Shiny”.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman.

Martin graduated from Lewistown High School in 1977, and then attended University of Missouri (Mizzou), graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

He was of the Methodist Faith.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Burial of ashes will be held at later date in Highbridge Cemetery in Dunfermline. Memorials can be made to the Buckheart Fire District. To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com