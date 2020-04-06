An Effingham Copunty man is under home quarantine after testing positive for the Coronavirus Disease, Effingham County Health Department confirmed on Wednesday, April 1.

The individual in his 40s was the first laboratory confirmed positive test of COVID-19 in Effingham County. The man is thought to have been exposed to a person with the novel coronavirus. This individual is not allowed to leave home until he recovers and can no longer transmit the disease. Public health officials did not release more specific details about this individual due to privacy issues.

Health officials investigated the case to reach individuals who he may have had contact with the infected man before the COVID-19 diagnosis. Public health planned to place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

Such individuals may not have symptoms, but are quarantined, which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others. Individuals contacted were asked to respond promptly to health officials.

The disease has to Illinois counties bordering the Wisconsin border to Massac County on the southern tip along the Ohio River. Most of the cases and deaths are in Chicago and Cook County.

The age groups infected the most in Illinois as of last week were persons 40 to 59 years old, based on IDPH statistics. Yet the virus has infected infants and residents in their nineties, as well as a 100-year-old. Infections of men and women are about even so far.

Health officials expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of cases can be reduced by practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order to shelter in place.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases: a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. If you have these symptoms call your doctor or health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Clinicians there will answer questions, assess each caller and advise on the next steps for evaluation or potential testing.

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their own health or the health of others. Follow the Centers for Disease Control, IDPH and county health department websites and Facebook for such trusted information. This newspaper is basing this and other stories on information from medical officials.

(If you have questions or comments on this story contact Herb Meeker at (217) 273-2461 or email him at meeker.herb@gmail.com)