GALVA - With profound sadness we announce that Norma Joan (Troline) Huber, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 29, 2020, went home to rest with her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She left us while at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and was in her 89th year.

Born on December 16, 1930, on the Troline family farm near Galva, Illinois to Vincent Eric and Nina Agnes (Johnson) Troline. She graduated from Galva High School in 1948.

She was the beloved mother of Mike Huber (Julie), Rhonda Moore (Jim), RayeAnn Woomer (Scott) and Lisa Perkins (Larry). She was the proud grandparent of Erica Ferguson, Erin Ferguson Gould (Miles), Megan Perkins Ireland (James), Bryan Perkins (Andrea), Ryan Huber (Jenny), Caitlyn Huber Abbas (Ryan), Chris Nelson, Alex Nelson, Jeff Schiller (Heidi), Erin Woomer Hill, Danielle Woomer and Austin Woomer. In addition she had 14 great grandchildren: Reid, Abby, Nolan, Harper, Lorelei, Michele, Matthew, Myles, Ellie, Liam, Madelyn, Evan, Riley and Caiden.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her daughter Kimberly, her two brothers Donald and Wayne Troline and her former husband Rolland Huber (father of her children).

Norma lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and in her later years worked in the restaurant sector. She loved her family and instilled in her children strong values not only for life but in the Lord. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 317 SW 3rd Street, Galva, IL 61434.