A mountain of paperwork and a flurry of forms will greet whoever applies for the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

The program is part of a $90 million assistance package being administered through a federal block grant by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The city will hold a public hearing on the program tonight, scheduled via the online video conferencing website, Zoom. Itwill include a presentation from the city about the program and a public comment period. Go to the “City Council” tab at www.cityofkewanee.com for the video link. The city council meeting may be viewed the same way, but won’t be televised because the meeting chambers will be vacant as the meeting is online only. A link to the meeting can also be found on the city’s Facebook page.

“This is money from the federal government that goes through the state,” said City Manager Gary Bradley.

But it’s not that cut and dried, he said, as the program would require the city to apply for the money as the program “grantee” — and individual businesses would have to pore through the pages of requirements and fill out an extensive application that includes financial information.

The Downstate Stabilization program is a $20 million “rolling” program that provides grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses of up to 50 employees affected by the pandemic. The grant can be applied for up to 2.5 times the amount of a company’s payroll.

Bradley said he’s not sure if local businesses or the council are going to be interested in participating. He said the program also overlaps other federally backed programs being instituted in the wake of the economic downturn and huge job losses.

“I don’t know if they are going to give it to anybody,” Bradley said. “There are a few businesses that might want to be involved with it, but I don’t think it’s a large number.”

He said some rules may have been suspended in the rush to get the program started, but not many.

“The number of pages on this grant is amazingly long,” he said.

Bradley said the city council will have to decide at its regular meeting Monday whether the program will help any local businesses and whether participating in the program is worth the effort.

Bradley said the city will continue to assist local businesses as much as it is able, but admitted that the flurry of information and programs has been confusing for everyone.

“We’re all trying to figure out what it all means right now,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of business that are struggling right now and it’s a lot to take in for everyone.”

Bradley said the city will also be discussing the effects on city operations because of the expected drop in sales tax revenue and how to navigate those effects.