Last week, my mama called and shared a story that was a vivid picture of the underlying script that is being written for the elders in our country. My parents have been married for almost 65 years, and until recently spent most days together. Even though my daddy is in a home due to his dementia, mama can be with him each day due to living in a lovely apartment close by. As she is not allowed to visit, as many are not able to see their loved ones due to recent COVD-19 precautions it has been quite stark. Now the lost days have some phone calls to replace their many hours together, prior she lovingly came assisted with his care. Outings to church, dinners out and his favorite Mexican dominoes are now on hiatus. After his recent call, somehow he still had the phone, being confused and lost without his dear sweetheart, he did what he felt best. He proceeded to call 911 to report his fear something had happened to her. The Director of Nursing was notified by the authorities and of course all was explained, but the loss of her was not answered in his heart, nor hers.

As in the old country song, written and sung by Kathy Mattea, “Where have you been”, the entire song is a love story, as the closing verse and bridge is most poignant. “Where’ve you been...I’m just not myself when you are away”

Countless elders are now not able not just to see their beloved, their families, but now are wondering why they must dine in their rooms or what happened to a lot of their favorite activities. Those who suffer from short term memory loss, it might be assumed it is easier for them, but not the case as they do not understand the buzz word of our current status,“social distancing.”

Long term care staff have one of the most strenuous jobs in health care. It is one that is marked for being gratifying, but also being one of the most low ranked in pay. Some wonder now, as it is a risk factor with it being a congregated area why they would take such a risk. They quickly respond by their living answer, demonstrated by their dedication to the people they serve. As one who worked in the field for many years,have first hand knowledge of the demands of Long Term Care. It is known to be one of the most regulated social service providers in the country. Granted in ways it should be, but it is often a full plate just to meet all standards to stay in compliance. A disaster crisis it takes its toll on not just the residents but the staff. On normal days just trying to be a “Mary Poppins”, to those who are frail and often fearful is a challenge. The added measures of no visitors, isolating factors does nothing for their depression markers, that is noted with geriatrics to run very high to begin with.

After a survey found that our local area homes are going to great measures to assist in putting soothing salve on these sacred souls wounds. Communities are stepping up as well to bring some cheer as well. Random drop offs of art supplies, snacks, word search books at homes doors have appeared. Groups have donated meals for staff members to show gratitude as well. Many have utilized scheduled FaceTime visits to aid with bridging the gap. Several homes have taken advantage of their intercom systems for group Bingo, whereas they are not able to congregate. One home said they went as far to have a volunteer do pet therapy through the windows. The huge highlight was surprise window visits in intervals by their families, big smiles to see the littles.

Christ’s Church in Flora, with the help of Shirl Biley a local resident took on a huge undertaking that got the entire county involved. Biley organized a system to have all the 165 elders in all the homes in Clay County adopted by a pen pal due to this health crisis. Each had an identifier to keep confidentiality perimeters intact, using an excel system, community members would sign up for a pen pal. After interviewing Ben Farley, Christ Church’s minister he was thrilled to report that all 165 had at least two pen pals. He stated “we will see where this will be going and hope there are more communities that will join in this type of effort, be a copycat”, when asked of future endeavors with the project. He also shared that homes were taking precautions of recommendations by CDC holding the mail a specified time. He shared he hoped this would encourage others to spark an interest in doing something like this as, ‘the best ideas are stolen the most.” Farley shared. Patty Jenkins, Marketing Director at Heritage Woods shared how much the seniors appreciated receiving them as well.

Gina Waldron, Social Service Director from Cisne Rehabilitation and Healthcare shared that they had kept depression scores from plummeting by taking extra measures to keep the smile factor up. Waldron stated they are not allowing visitors, but due to the homes smaller census are able to have a bit more space. A unique idea is they recently had a scavenger hunt, all the while keeping in mind CDC regulations. Grilling outside and on sunny days incorporating those moments for some fresh air helped tremendously. She also shared they had included lots of music and dancing.

Amanda Brasher Administrator at Helia, Healthcare in Olney they too had gone to great lengths to ensure the folk there had an abundance of extra TLC. This past week they had set aside spirit week for the staff and residents. It was to feature days such as sports day, superheroes, “hugs and kisses”, wild hair day, “as we all know we have it now” she shared. Brasher said their TV system where all could share in a free concert from Pigeon Forge, they were looking forward to a Conway Twitty - Elvis tribute with a shout out to their folk. The seniors at Heila will have a treat as Star Dance Studio in Olney was going to assist with their youth starting a program of ”letters of hope” as well. Groups were volunteering to paint windows as well as chalk art as well she stated. All the while, taking care of the day to day things that must be done to ensure all are taken care of, kudos to all of our “Florence Nightingales”, of healthcare who often don’t get the credit they deserve.

As the song goes on from “Where have you been”, It goes on to paint another picture yet of this crisis for our nation’s seniors.

“They’d never spent a night a part for 60 years, She heard him snore, Now they are in a hospital in separate beds

On different floors”

Seniors who now are fragile due to their age, and often other conditions are at great risk to this particular strain. If they fall ill to this virus, they will be utterly ...alone. This is just another layer to the stressors that are being added to this complex and complicated chapter being written in history. No bittersweet good-byes, and days prior to not being with their cherished loves, even it is not the dreaded mentioned, this makes the days sadder, nights longer. No comfort whatsoever as they are in need of solace in their dire need of healing.

May we remember those older neighbors close by, do check on them. Take the time to get their phone numbers, get the family involved in calling them as well. Don’t just see if they need bread and milk or toilet paper, why not add some warmth with it as well. No matter where these elders are living, if it is in a nursing home, assisted living or still independently, it is for certain that they need a compassionate reassuring voice. Ideas are popping up like mushrooms, join the crusade to make a difference for those around you.

May it be soon, the question will be answered when they ask “Where have you been”, with

every precious word that needs to be spoken. May the enchanted embrace linger and make time stand still.