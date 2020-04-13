Elmer Merl Holt, Jr. of Olney, Illinois passed away on April 10, 2020. Merl was the only son born February 3, 1938 to Elmer Merl Holt and Jesse Fowler Holt, in Macon County, Illinois. He had six sisters, two of which survive.

He attended a one room schoolhouse where he had to walk uphill both ways to school. He graduated from Blue Mound High School where he played basketball and was an excellent student. He attended Illinois State University for five semesters then graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Agriculture. After graduation, he taught Agriculture at Northwestern High School in Palmyra, Illinois for three years. He moved to Cisne, Illinois in 1963 where he taught agriculture at Cisne High School and farmed. During his teaching career, he also taught at Clay City High School, taught Alternative Education, and tutored at North American Lighting.

Merl married Marilyn Gordon on June 29, 1969 and had two girls, Kara Wynn Garner and Tyra Shae Cycholl. During his life, Merl loved traveling out west with the FFA boys, going to the Cheyenne Rodeo with his extended family, coon hunting, hunting mushrooms, gardening and attending his grandchildren’s events.

He was a teacher, farmer, daddy, but most of all he was a Paw Paw. He was a Paw Paw to everyone he met, but most of all to Holt, Taegan, Savannah, Owen and Prairie. During the quarantine he got to watch the girls dance, the boys sword fight, and listen to the sweet noise of his grandbabies.

Merl is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughters Kara Garner and Tyra (Brandon) Cycholl, grandchildren Holt Garner, Taegan Garner, Savannah Cycholl, Owen Cycholl and Prairie Cycholl, all of Olney, lots of nieces, nephews, students, and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held. The family asks that all of his students, friends and family share their favorite stories of Merl. Memorials can be made to the Holt Scholarship Fund.