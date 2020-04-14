CANTON-Although the difficult decision not to hold a traditional commencement at Spoon River College has been made, graduates will be able to participate in a virtual ceremony.

Those interested may submit a photo for online recognition, and they can choose to wear everyday clothing, dressy attire, or a traditional cap, gown, and tassel. A video will be created using the photos along with each graduate’s degree and/or certification information.

Photos should be submitted by May 18 to gradvideo@src.edu. Diplomas will be mailed out in June, and students are encouraged to make sure their correct addresses are on file.

Additionally, the College is currently registering students for interim summer classes that start May 13, regular summer classes that start June 3, and fall classes that start August 19. Current students can contact their advisors by email or phone, while new students should email advisor@src.edu or call (309) 649-6273.

Registration can also be accessed online, and the course catalog can be viewed on the college’s website at www.src.edu. The application form and more information about the admission process can be found under the admissions tab on the college’s homepage.

Support services including academic advising, success coaching, mental health counseling, tutoring, and others are available virtually. Those needing to connect with the College can email coronavirus@src.edu or call the main line at (309) 647-4645 and leave a voicemail.

Additional information and FAQs are available on the home page of the College’s website, and are updated regularly as needed.