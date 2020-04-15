Lois Ann Hull, 87, of Geneseo, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living Residence, Geneseo. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday April 16, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Malachy Catholic Church or Hospice Compassus and mailed to Vandemore Funeral Home, 580 E. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo, 61254. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lois was born August 12, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Cora (Dancust) Winefordner, in Detroit, MI. She graduated from Geneseo High School, attended Marycrest College, and received a master’s degree in social work from University of Iowa. Lois married Ward K. Hull at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo, on August 11, 1951. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2012. She was a social worker at Hammond Henry Hospital for 20 years and was instrumental in starting that program at the hospital. After her retirement from social work, Lois taught for six years at Villa Montessori School. She worked as a home health care aide for the Henry County Health Department. She was an active member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, sang in the church choir, and served as a lector for many years. She was a member of the Rutabaga Art Club and the Junior Women’s Club. Poetry was Lois’ love and passion and she wrote and published two books of poetry.

Survivors include her sons, Richard (Gay) Hull, Geneseo, Randall (Renee) Hull, Moline, Russell (friend, Rebecca) Hull, Rock Island, Daniel (Brenda) Hull, Pleasant Valley, IA and Jonathon (Yvetta) Hull, Carmel, IN; 13 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; and brother, William Winefordner, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cora, her husband, Ward, sisters, Mary and Alice, and brother, Charles.