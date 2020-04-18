Addressing future park district issues is difficult because of the governor’s rest in place order, which has shut down parks across the state, district officials said at Thursday's April meeting.

“We’re still waiting in limbo to see if we can open the restaurant and golf course by May 1st,” said Brian Johnson, director of parks and recreation.

Johnson, along with the board members, expressed hope that by the first of next month, the state will reopen parks to the public and provide guidance as to how the park district should conduct business. Johnson said a soft opening could mean a different way of doing things, such as twosomes for golf games or changes in game procedures.

“It’s guesswork until they tell us what we can and can’t do,” he said.

Plans for the summer baseball and softball programs are going forward, but the deadline for registration was Friday. Johnson said he’s received many phone calls from parents asking about what course of action they should take. He said the best he can suggest right now is that parents be patient and wait it out.

“We haven’t ruled baseball and softball out. Just be patient and we’ll post it just as soon as we know,” he said.

One possibility includes a shortened season, lasting just a month. As long as there are enough players for two teams for each league, Johnson said the park district will push through.

Next week, the park district plans to post an informal poll on its social media page asking parents to express their feelings about whether they would even allow their children to participate in the program this year.

“We just want parents to know that the effort is going to be made,” Johnson said.

In other board news:

After missing the March meeting, the board passed two sets of finances, two sets of minutes and one set of bills.The board looked at general obligation bonding. Currently, the park district has around $500,000 to use for general operations and to purchase equipment. There is also about $150,000 in reserves for emergencies and large projects.The park board also received confirmation from Henry County Clerk Barb Link that the county has collected about $1.2 million in taxes for the park district. Of that amount, $738,000 will be used to pay back three bonds.The park board also discussed future plans to replace the porch railing at the 19th Hole Restaurant.