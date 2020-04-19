PEORIA — The total number of known positive tests for COVID-19 in the Tri-County area inched up to 76 on Sunday.

The number of Tri-County area deaths reported from the disease Coronavirus causes remained at five.

The positive test tally increased by three -- all in Peoria County, which has 41 positive tests reported, according to a release from the city/county health department.

There were no new cases reported in Tazewell County -- which remained at 24 overall. And no new cases in Woodford County, which remained at 11.

Of the five COVID-19 deaths, three have been in Tazewell County and two were in Peoria County.

Tri-County area hospitals were treating in intensive-care units 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having it, the health department reported. Total patients hospitalized but not in intensive care was 30.

The city/county health department has posted on the internet interactive maps and other data that document local community spread.

Among other items, the numbers of tests and cases by ZIP code are mapped.

The information is available at www.pcchd.org/COVID19.

Hancock County, meanwhile, reported a positive case on Sunday, a male in his 50s to 60s. He is linked to a previous lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive case. He has been hospitalized outside Hancock County.

The LaSalle County Health Department on Sunday noted one new positive case, a male in his 70s. One other COVID-19 patient has been released from isolation. The county, overall, has had 29 cases.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Sunday updated its cumulative totals to 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henry and one in Stark.

Warren County reported 10 new cases on Sunday. The county is home to Smithfield Foods in Monmouth, where three employees had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the county reported 10 news confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including: 1 female aged 20-40, 1 female 40-60, two females 60-80, 3 males 20-40, two males 40-60 and one male 60-80.

Statewide, Illinois reported 1,197 new positive cases on Sunday, and 33 deaths.

Gov. JB Pritzker's release noted the state is expecting an airlift of millions of masks, glove and other PPE on Monday.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star and is the sports columnist. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.