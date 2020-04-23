MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth issued mandatory furloughs to seven full-time and three part-time municipal employees across multiple departments. These furloughs were a direct result of anticipated budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. JB Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order which closed numerous businesses across the state.

The city receives about $4.1 million annually in state shared revenues from use tax, income tax, personal property replacement tax and sales tax. The city also has home rule sales tax, which is collected by the state and disbursed to the city. The additional sales tax is included in this total amount.

The shelter-in-place order severely impacts all of these tax revenues, the city said in a press release, and it is unknown how long the recovery period will be for businesses that are currently affected.

It is anticipated that the city will experience a $1 million shortfall. The city must reduce expenses, and with about 90% of all operating costs directly associated with labor costs, there is an absolute need for a reduction in the city’s workforce. Over the last two years, the city has been forced to discontinue the positions of economic development director, solid waste coordinator, code compliance officer, and an administrative assistant. The city’s public works department has also been unable to fill five full time positions due to financial hardship.

Officials say the city is unable to makeup the projected revenue shortfall.

Positions being furloughed include two full-time police officers, two full-time dispatch telecommunicators, one public safety officer, two probationary firefighters and three part-time dispatchers. City administration does not anticipate this being a permanent situation, such as a lay-off. Furloughs maintain an employment relationship but with zero pay. It is the city’s intent that furloughed employees will be called to return to work when finances allow.

City administration has also reached a tentative agreement with its public works partner, Woodard and Curran, to amend the current contract that will lower costs while maintaining critical services. This contract amendment is expected to be presented to the City Council in early May. Finally, all expenses that do not pose a complication to critical services are currently suspended.