JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Broadcasters Association awarded WGEM News in the categories of Newscast, Breaking News, Breaking Weather and Investigative Reporting when the annual MBA Awards were announced this week.

For the most coveted award in the competition, Best Newscast, WGEM News swept the category. WGEM News at Ten received First Place and WGEM News at Six took Second Place. The newscasts were part of this past winter’s snowstorm and ice storm coverage.

The station also received First Place honors in the Breaking News category for live coverage of the West Quincy evacuation during last May’s flooding and in the Breaking Weather category for live tornado coverage.

“Our journalists are dedicated to informing the community of important emergency information, from river flooding to snowstorms and tornados—and now COVID-19. It’s a responsibility our team takes very seriously because we live and raise our families in this community,” WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney said.

“We really share these awards with our neighbors because it’s their stories we’re telling. The awards belong to the community as much as they belong to us,” Mahoney explained.

WGEM also swept the Station-Sponsored Community Event category. WGEM Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army took home First Place and the Drive to Stay Alive initiative for distracted driving was awarded Second Place.

Additionally, the station received second place awards in Investigative Reporting, Commercial Series (SIU Center for Family Medicine) and Special Program (WGEM Academic Challenge).

“We believe in using our strong news department to give back to the community. The Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army and Drive to Stay Alive are just two examples of our partnership commitments,” WGEM Marketing Manager Shawn Dickerman said.

MBA President and CEO Mark Gordon said the MBA had a record 933 entries in 29 categories, while celebrating 50 years of the MBA Awards and 100 years since the first radio broadcast.

“Our commitment to the Tri States is in every aspect of our operation,” Carlos Fernandez, VP/General Manager of WGEM said. “From News, to Promotions, to Programming, to Marketing; our team aims to do their very best every single day.”