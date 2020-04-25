PEORIA Vicki Ghidina and Charlotte Cronin were feeling pretty good about their sewing group’s demanding effort of returning 22,600 outdated N95 face masks to the OSF HealthCare supply line.

Fernando Rinald, vice president of OSF HealthCare Supply Chain Collaborative Integrated Services, a title longer than the stretchy strap on the back of an N95, expressed his sincere gratitude.

"Oh, and by the way," Rinald recalls saying, "we found more."

"More?" Cronin responded. "How much more?"

"A lot more," Rinald said.

And so began the second, and probably not the final, chapter of the Central Illinois Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s unlikely collaboration with the local medical community at a time of its acute need.

Nationally, the demand for personal protective equipment of all types was critical. Hospitals across the country were either coping with the overwhelming rush of patients with the COVID-19 virus or planning for the real possibility that they were the next in line.

Exhaustively reported shortages of surgical gowns, gloves, face shields and more turned distillers into sanitizer producers and seamstresses into makers of face masks.

The new Rosie the Riveters. The Minutemen and -women forming civilian militias with specialized skills to step in and fill in where cracks appeared.

Ghidina recently retired from the hematology lab at OSF. When the pandemic hit, she, like so many others, wanted to find a way to contribute to the war effort against an enemy powerful enough to shut down a nation. She was in the unique position of having connections with both the sewing and medical communities.

"If we were going to invest our time, we wanted to be sure we were investing it in something that was worthwhile," Ghidina said this week.

Simultaneously, workers at the OSF warehouse facility on West War Memorial Drive in the old L.R. Nelson sprinkler manufacturing building had made an important discovery a couple of pallets in an overlooked part of the warehouse, upon which were stacked cases of Kimberly-Clark brand N95s.

"They are the good kind, the kind that medical personnel wear when treating highly infectious diseases," Rinald said this week. "They were sort of stored out of sight and out of mind."

Great, great, great, Rinald thought.

Global demand had driven the cost of the masks up from 52 cents each to around $4. The content of the boxes was a gold mine and could supply 14 of the 15 hospitals in the OSF system, including OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, with enough masks to last five weeks. A critical find in a critical time of need.

Then they opened the boxes.

Darn, darn, darn, Rinald thought, or words to that effect.

The masks were old, but in good shape. The elastic bands that held the masks firm against faces, mouths and noses, however, were spent. Sprung. Unusable.

Need, meet opportunity. When Ghidina connected with Rinald, an important job stumbled across a workforce that was eager to help, well up to the task and suddenly looking for ways to fill days after being told to stay at home.

Ghidina and fellow guild member Cronin mobilized their troops. They also got members of their church, United Presbyterian, involved. The boxes were delivered and distributed with instructions to replace the useless elastic with fresh stuff. When the supply of elastic went dry "Elastic is the toilet paper for people who sew right now. No one has any," Cronin said — they switched to spools of nitrile vinyl, a stretchy, non-latex material used as tourniquets.

The vinyl had to be cut into strips and 12-inch lengths and then sewn between the two layers of face mask material. Each mask took about 20 minutes to fix.

"We developed distribution routes and mini-pickup depots all across the state," Cronin said "I had a woman take a box, finish those and then ask for three more. Then she asked for six."

Masks were fixed in living rooms, TV rooms and sewing rooms in Chillicothe and Macomb, Eureka and Urbana, Bartonville and all across Peoria.

Rinald found another pallet of damaged masks, and then another. The project to fix 22,000 masks stretched, literally, to more than 50,000. They are close to wrapping that up.

Ghidina and Cronin sent out a message of thanks through the guild’s social media network.

"We believe that by the time we are done, we will have ’fixed’ over 52,000 masks or about 250 cases. Our math is not perfect but should be close.

"We have already returned 72 fixed cases back to OSF. Right now Vicki has 55 cases at her house and I have 21. So we have a total of 148 cases returned. That's almost 60%. We know that there are many more fixed cases in your homes ready to return.

"A couple of weeks ago OSF shared that they had enough masks for four to five weeks. Our work has ’bought’ them another one to two weeks of masks. That's a really big deal," Cronin wrote.

A big deal that might not be over yet.

"I haven’t really told anybody this yet," Rinald said Friday in Cronin’s garage. A stack of fixed and boxed N95s sat at a social distance between Ghidina and Cronin and their husbands. "But I think we have discovered some more."

