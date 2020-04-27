MACOMB — On Friday, the Western Illinois University School of Agriculture hosted a virtual panel discussion titled “Understanding Covid-19 Impacts on the U.S. Ag and Food Supply Chain” as part of the virtual Purple and Gold Day.

WIU ag economic professor Kevin Bacon, WIU ag economics associate professor Jason Franken and WIU ag economics assistant professor Graciela Andrango served as the virtual panel during the discussion about the current and future impacts of COVID-19 on agriculture.

The virtual panel started out with the discussion behind the toilet paper shortage. Bacon said that the toilet paper shortage is an easy way to help people understand how the supply chain works. He said when the stay at home orders were issued throughout the country, a lot of people dashed to the store to buy toilet paper, causing stores to run out of it.

“What really happened was it wasn’t necessarily that people were hoarding it, at least in the beginning,” Bacon said. “What it really was, was a change in consumer behavior.”

Bacon went on to explain as consumers went from going to work outside of the home to being forced to stay at home, it changed their shopping habits, causing them to pick up an extra package of toilet paper as a way to be more prepared throughout the pandemic.

“That’s fine when you have one or two people doing it, but when you have a hundred million plus households doing this and you’ve got an industry that relies on ‘just-in-time’ inventory for delivery product to the stores, it created a real kinking in that particular supply chain.”

Bacon said the toilet paper shortage occurred in the household industry, not the commercial industry. The commercial industry had a surplus of toilet paper which solved toilet paper shortages for those who began ordering it from office supply stores, Bacon said.

“Understanding how changes in consumer behavior or disruptions in the supply chain can impact something as simple and as basic in our lives as toilet paper gives us a little bit of insight on how things are going to be impacted in the other sectors of the economy as well,” Bacon said.

Franken talked about how the closure of meatpacking plants is impacting both livestock producers and consumers. He said that meatpacking plants had to close to keep both their employees and communities safe after many meatpacking plant employees tested positive for Covid-19. One area meat processing plant that is closed due to employees being tested positive is Smithfield Foods in Monmouth.

Despite the closures, Franken said there are meat products in cold storage reserves, mostly beef and pork, that may help stores keep meat in stock. However, the products in storage are not the sizes and cuts that the consumer might plan to buy regularly.

It has affected the producers greatly, according to Franken. He said that hog prices are down 48 percent and cattle prices are down 30 percent from what they were at the beginning of the year. He said that until meat processing plants can resolve these issues, the pork and beef industries will continue to struggle, and if prolonged, these challenges could collapse the pork industry, which has been hardest hit.

Another issue discussed was the availability of milk in the supermarket at the same time dairy farmers are dumping milk. Bacon said that while people may think that the excess milk should be donated to homeless shelters and food banks, it is not that simple. He said that most dairy products are consumed away from home from small half-pints of milk at schools to industrial size containers of dairy products in restaurants. As a cost-effective measure, milk ended up being dumped, not donated because it still needed to be processed before the donation.

Other issues that Bacon, Franken and Andrango talked about included the egg industry, shortage of labor in the agriculture industry, the trade war with China and the changes in grain production. Franken said farmers have switched from planting corn to soybeans because the price of corn went down. A sign posted by the eggs at Walmart indicated that there is a price increase in eggs due to COVID-19.

The discussion ended with Franken adding that each aspect of the agriculture industry reacts differently. He said while some aspects of the agriculture industry would return to pre-COVID-19 levels, other aspects would see a greater degree of change along with new services like online grocery shopping with curbside pickup or delivery.

The entire virtual panel discussion can be watched on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2yRjthG.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.