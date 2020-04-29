KEWANEE - Mary Hamilton, 95, of Kewanee, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, IN. Mary was born October 9, 1924 in Page, WV, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Endich) Todorovich. Mary married Elwill L. Hamilton on February 14, 1946; he preceded her in death on May 28, 1994.

Mary is survived by son, John (Maureen) Hamilton, Fort Wayne, IN; daughter, Kathy Ann (Roger) Nurick, Champaign, IL; daughter-in-law, Kathi Hamilton; ten grandchildren, Kelli, Shelli, Ryan (Becky), Amy, Erik (Emily), Tony (Crissy), Shannon (Jeremy), Jamie (Curt), and Karmen (Mel), Brad; 19 great grandchildren, Kailee, Brittany, Cindy, Madison, Sydney, Alex, Tyler, Ashley, Mitchell, Chelsae, Courtney, Austin, Nate, Caleb, Maddie, Maxwell, Piper, Maggie, Nolan and Karlena; and four great great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Addie, Wesley, Olivia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwill; son, Leonard Eugene; and six brothers, Melvin, Michael, Johnathon, Nicholas, George and James.

Mary worked at the Kewanee Hospital as an ER trauma nurse for 20 years. Mary was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Mary loved reading books, doing word searches, and watching TV. She enjoyed eating at Dairy Queen and Culver’s. But most of all Mary loved spending time with her family and following the Lord.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery. Reverend Fr. Burnell Eckhardt, Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Those wishing to attend visitation will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups of 10 or less. If you are required to wait your turn in the line outside of the building, please respect the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet of spacing. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Please leave an online condolence for Mary’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.