TOULON – Ruth Elaine Egnew, 90, of Galesburg, formerly of Toulon, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. at Seminary Manor in Galesburg.

Ruth was born June 26, 1929 in Victoria, Illinois to parents Herman and Helen (Holmes) Naslund. She married Gerald Egnew in August 1951. He preceded her in death in November 2001.

Surviving is one daughter, Denise (Wes) Wilkinson of Osceola; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Davis of Toulon and Corey (Rachel) Wilkinson of St. Louis; five great-grandchildren, Ian (Paige) Davis of Galva, Caleb, Kylee and Lexi Davis of Toulon, and Harrison Burns of St. Louis; two great-great grandchildren, Joey and Berkleigh Davis of Galva; and one sister, Joyce Doubet of Williamsfield. She is also preceded in death by three siblings, Herbert Naslund, Betty Bird and Beverly Sornberger.

Ruth attended Etheraly Country School and graduated from Victoria High School in 1947, where she was class valedictorian. She was a kind and thoughtful person, who always worried about everyone. She was put on this earth to take care of the rest of us! She loved attending her grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events. She enjoyed mowing, gardening, canning, dancing and music. She enjoyed bowling, and played in a couple’s league for many years. She previously worked at Bergner’s and met many great friends there. Ruth will be truly missed by her daughter and family.

A private funeral will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Victoria Cemetery in Victoria, Illinois. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given in Ruth's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.