The city of Kewanee will resume services related to sanitation on a staggered schedule, officials announced Thursday in a press release.

The city’s transfer station will reopen to the general public Monday, May 4., though customers will be required to wear a face covering and must unload their own loads.

The facility will operate during its typical hours, 7-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The transfer station will also be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9.

“Free Dump” coupons that were to expire in 2020 will be honored until June 1.

Recycling collection will resume on May 5, and will coincide with regular trash collection, which switches to summer collection hours on the same date. Both recyclables and trash containers should be set out before 6 a.m.

Customers are reminded to keep recyclables three feet away from trash carts to avoid interference with automated trash collection. The city will be using the recycling truck and the non-automated trash trucks for collection of recycling to accommodate for the amount that has been stockpiled while services were suspended.

The city is planning to resume landscape waste collection on Monday, May 18. There is no landscape waste collection planned for the week of May 25 due to the Memorial Day Holiday.