OLNEY, ILL. - Richland County TB and Public Health Office was notified this morning of a violation of an order of self-isolation by a Richland County resident who tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The individual, a female in her 40’s, visited Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Mach One in Olney on Tuesday, April 28, between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway by this office. Through this investigation, public health officials may contact other individuals if they are determined to have had significant exposure. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly. No confidential patient information will be released.

If you visited any of these businesses within the above mentioned timeframe, please contact Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Respiratory Evaluation Center at 618.392.1700 for symptom evaluation and COVID-19 testing.

We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and following the Governor’s orders to shelter in place.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

Clinicians there will answer questions, assess each caller and advise on next steps for evaluation or potential testing.

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their own health or the health of others.