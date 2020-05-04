APRIL EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Fairfield Memorial Hospital honors an employee each month who has been nominated by their peers for providing extraordinary patient care and customer services within and outside of the Hospital.

Steven Atteberry ASCP Medical Laboratory Technician, who works in the FMH Laboratory Department, was selected as the April Employee of the Month. Steven has been with Fairfield Memorial Hospital since May of 2019. Steven is an approachable, dedicated team player who consistently has a positive attitude and willingness to do whatever is necessary to ensure we provide the highest quality of service possible to our patients.

“Steven is an exceptional laboratory technician. He consistently goes above and beyond to advocate good quality patient results. He is always willing to go the extra mile for his patients and his co-workers.” stated Robbie Hale MA, MT(AAB), FMH Laboratory Director.

“Steven is a perfect example of how excellent results are dependent on the quality of the work input. Steven’s willingness to put forth the extra effort to do whatever it takes to ensure high quality service and dependable results do not go unnoticed. This dependability serves to show how all of our efforts are linked together in providing the best possible healthcare for our community.” stated FMH CEO, Katherine Bunting-Williams.