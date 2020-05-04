Also responding to the call for assistance were Canton Police Officers.

The alleged trespasser had been confronted by the landowner regarding the trespassing issue.

During the confrontation in the woods the alleged trespasser allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the land owner.

The alleged trespasser then walked away with his mushrooms and was picked up by a vehicle on Brereton Road.

The landowner followed the vehicle and was subsequently able to provide authorities with a description of the vehicle as well as a license plate number.

A short time later, deputies located the vehicle driving in Brereton and initiated a felony stop.

The male subject, identified as Billy Lindsey, Jr., 63, Dunfermline, was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with criminal trespass to land, reckless conduct and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At the time of his arrest he was being held at the Fulton County Jail awaiting his first appearance with a judge.