KEWANEE - Joan C. Pont, 88, of Kewanee, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Kewanee Care. Joan was born July 1, 1931 in Kewanee, the daughter of Peter and Veronica (Kunkel) Schiltz. Joan attended Visitation School and graduated from Kewanee High School. Joan married Russell Pont on June 21, 1952; he preceded her in death in 2010.

Joan is survived by four children, Steve (Linda) Pont, Kewanee, Nancy (Larry) Ericson, Kewanee, Annette (Doug) Currier, Kewanee, Mary Sue (Frank) Schlindwein, Neponset; six grandchildren, Gretchen (Zack) Fulton, Brett (Kathleen) Pont, Megan (Tony) Militello, Ellis (Trish) Ericson, Erin (Matt) Dunn, and Nicholas (Hannah) Currier; 12 great grandchildren; and three siblings, James Schiltz, Sterling, Donald (Sharon) Schiltz, Elgin, Duane “Hap” (Bonnie) Schiltz, Kewanee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, John; and two sisters, Dorothy and Rose.

Joan worked for many years at Super Value. She was a member of the Flemish American Club and the St. John Paul II Altar and Rosary Society. Joan enjoyed dancing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Father Johndamaseni Zilimu will officiate. Burial will be in the Annawan Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Visitation School Foundation. Please leave an online condolence for Joan’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.