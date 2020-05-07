Tax bills for nearly 30,000 parcels of land in Henry County are expected to go out starting Friday and there are no provisions for taxpayers to claim immunity.

Treasurer Tim Wills said Tuesday his office will do what it can within the law to allow residents the maximum amount of time to pay property tax installments.

”We’re trying to reach out as much as we can to help people,” Wells said. “I’m going to stretch things as much as I can, but I can’t just grant a blanket waiver.”

He said he has to adhere to the legal requirements of his collections duties and protect the system from being “gamed” — like the escrow company that recently called hoping to suspend a $2 million payment because of the pandemic.

Since that money should already have been collected in the accounts, Wells said he declined the request because he felt it was an attempt to take advantage of an already difficult situation.

The deadline for residential property tax payment already has been extended as a result of the upheaval of the pandemic. The first installment due date without penalty is June 17. The second installment is due Sept. 17.

Wells said it’s the latest calendar dates his office can collect while still ensuring enough time to distribute an estimated $86 million to the county’s various taxing bodies. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The treasurer’s office won’t be accepting over-the-counter payments this year in deference to social distancing rules, though taxpayers may make individual appointments for a mask-to-mask consultation at the courthouse (courthouse rules require masks be worn).

There also are a myriad of ways to pay a tax bill, with a new drop box added outside the courthouse in Cambridge this year specifically because of all of the special restrictions. (See accompanying list of payment options)

Wells said that while he can’t grant a “blanket waiver” for property taxpayers in Henry County, his office is more than willing to help residents through a tough time as much as it is able.

“I can be very lenient on the postmark and I can be lenient one-on-one,” he said.

Wells had planned to send bills out earlier than Friday, but printer problems slowed that plan down. So far, residents have claimed just 148 exemptions.

He said adjustments to a tax bill can be made at any time in the process and his office is always willing to make changes if a challenge is proven.

“We can make corrections up to the very end,” he said.