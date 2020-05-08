County Board Members and Department Heads:

Chairman Whitehead is announcing that all

participants will be practicing social distancing at

the May 12th County Board Meeting. Department

Heads may leave after presenting reports. Board

members not attending the meeting in person may

join the meeting electronically. Information for

electronic participation at the meeting will be

provided to board members Monday.

Media and Public:

Social Distancing will be in place at the upcoming

May 12, 2020, County Board Meeting. Public

Comments will be accepted bye-mail prior to the

meeting (c1aycoclk@wabash.net) and will be

addressed during the Public Discussion portion of

the meeting. Emails must be received by 4:00 pm.,

Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER by TED WHITEHEAD, CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE TO THE FLAG

3, INVOCATION

4. ROLL CALL, by BRENDA BRITTON

5. ACKNOWLEDGE GUESTS, AGENDA CHANGES AND APPROVAL

6, APPROVAL OF MARCH 10, 2020 COUNTY BOARD MINUTES

7. CLAIMS COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Discuss and/or Approve Paid and Unpaid Claims

8. ILLINOIS STATE REPRESENTlVE, DARREN BAILEY

A. Presentation Regarding COVID 19 Reopening

9. CLAY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT, JEFF WORICMAN

A. Board of Health Report

B. Discuss and/or Approve Resolution Supporting "Back to Business" Phased Reopening

Proposal for South Central Illinois

10. SUPERVlSOR OF ASSESSMENTS, IUNDEL EASTIN

A. Consider the Re-Appointment of Davetta Dunigan to the Board of Review for a Two

Year Term

B. Consider the Re-Appointment of Jack Hastings to the Board of Review for a Two Year

Term

C. Office Update

11. SHERlFF,ANDY MYERS

A. Sheriff s Report

12. COUNTY ENGINEER, DARIN KOELM

A. MFT Letting

B. Discuss and/or Approve as needed Contract with Rhutasel and Associates, Inc.

Construction Observation and Testing Services

C. Engineer's Report

13. HOSPITAL REPORT, BOB SELLERS

A. Medical Staff Credentials

B. Hospital Report

14. EXECUTIVE FINANCE, CHRIS RINEHART

A. ESDA - Steve Lewis Regarding COVID 19 Reimbursement Plan

B. Discuss and/or Approve Setting Salaries for Elected Officials

15. CHAIRMAN'S REPORT, TED WHITEHEAD

A. Discussion/Action on the West Side Central TIF Extension

B. Consider the Appointment of Alan Griffy to the North Clay FPD,

Telm ending May 2023

C. Consider the Appointment of Andrew Bangert to the Clay City FPD,

Term ending May 2023

D. Consider the Appointment of Timothy Hostettler to the Clay City FPD,

Term ending May 2023

E. Open Discussion

16. NEW BUSINESS

17. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Open Discussion

18. ADJOURN