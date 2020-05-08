County Board Members and Department Heads:
Chairman Whitehead is announcing that all
participants will be practicing social distancing at
the May 12th County Board Meeting. Department
Heads may leave after presenting reports. Board
members not attending the meeting in person may
join the meeting electronically. Information for
electronic participation at the meeting will be
provided to board members Monday.
Media and Public:
Social Distancing will be in place at the upcoming
May 12, 2020, County Board Meeting. Public
Comments will be accepted bye-mail prior to the
meeting (c1aycoclk@wabash.net) and will be
addressed during the Public Discussion portion of
the meeting. Emails must be received by 4:00 pm.,
Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER by TED WHITEHEAD, CHAIRMAN
2. PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
3, INVOCATION
4. ROLL CALL, by BRENDA BRITTON
5. ACKNOWLEDGE GUESTS, AGENDA CHANGES AND APPROVAL
6, APPROVAL OF MARCH 10, 2020 COUNTY BOARD MINUTES
7. CLAIMS COMMITTEE REPORT
A. Discuss and/or Approve Paid and Unpaid Claims
8. ILLINOIS STATE REPRESENTlVE, DARREN BAILEY
A. Presentation Regarding COVID 19 Reopening
9. CLAY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT, JEFF WORICMAN
A. Board of Health Report
B. Discuss and/or Approve Resolution Supporting "Back to Business" Phased Reopening
Proposal for South Central Illinois
10. SUPERVlSOR OF ASSESSMENTS, IUNDEL EASTIN
A. Consider the Re-Appointment of Davetta Dunigan to the Board of Review for a Two
Year Term
B. Consider the Re-Appointment of Jack Hastings to the Board of Review for a Two Year
Term
C. Office Update
11. SHERlFF,ANDY MYERS
A. Sheriff s Report
12. COUNTY ENGINEER, DARIN KOELM
A. MFT Letting
B. Discuss and/or Approve as needed Contract with Rhutasel and Associates, Inc.
Construction Observation and Testing Services
C. Engineer's Report
13. HOSPITAL REPORT, BOB SELLERS
A. Medical Staff Credentials
B. Hospital Report
14. EXECUTIVE FINANCE, CHRIS RINEHART
A. ESDA - Steve Lewis Regarding COVID 19 Reimbursement Plan
B. Discuss and/or Approve Setting Salaries for Elected Officials
15. CHAIRMAN'S REPORT, TED WHITEHEAD
A. Discussion/Action on the West Side Central TIF Extension
B. Consider the Appointment of Alan Griffy to the North Clay FPD,
Telm ending May 2023
C. Consider the Appointment of Andrew Bangert to the Clay City FPD,
Term ending May 2023
D. Consider the Appointment of Timothy Hostettler to the Clay City FPD,
Term ending May 2023
E. Open Discussion
16. NEW BUSINESS
17. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Open Discussion
18. ADJOURN