GILBERT, ARIZONA-Steven passed away in Gilbert, Arizona, April 25, 2020.

He was born at Graham Hospital July 14, 1947, in Canton, and graduated with the Class of 1965 at Canton Senior High School. After graduating, he served in the Army and was deployed to Germany for 18 months. He went to work for the International Harvester upon returning home. After the closure of the Canton plant, Steve and his family moved to Tempe, Arizona. There he was employed by the Central Arizona Project. In his retirement, he took many wonderful trips with his wife Nancy and loved to play golf with his friends!

He is survived by his wife of 17 years Nancy Scheitel Vandiver, her two daughters Tara (Mark), Vanessa (Michael), and families.

His daughter Lee – Carroll (Paul) and her three boys. Her brother Brian Courtney, sister Kimberly (Justin), and families.

His sister Claudia (John), his niece Shannon (David), and her three children.

Steve was grandfather to 12 grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Claude “Blackie” and Mildred “Midge,” his older brother Terrance “Terry,” his nephew John M Yerbic II “Johnny,” and his first wife A. Kay Luft Courtney.

Steve was loved by many and will be missed greatly!

Memorial gifts are directed to TheSiniseFoundation.com, to help Veterans in need.