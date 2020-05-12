Until further notice, Fairfield Memorial Hospital is restricting all visitors except those accompanying a minor.

Per IDPH and CDC, person-to-person spread of COVID-19 appears to be mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. That is why proper hand hygiene is extremely important in the preventing the spread of disease. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, ear pain, and muscle aches. Older adults and people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems are at a greater risk of developing serious illness from the virus.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact Fairfield Memorial Hospital at 618-842-2611 or Horizon Healthcare at 618-842-4617. Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s COVID Hotline can also be reached at 618-516-1062.

The State of Illinois has also established a hotline for anyone with questions regarding Coronavirus. The hotline number to call is 1-800-889-3931 or you can email questions to dph.sick@illinois.gov.